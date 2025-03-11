Sense Unveils “AI Recruiter” to Automate the End-to-End Hiring Process

Autonomous AI agents increase operational efficiency, lower costs, and accelerate hiring

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sense, the leading innovator in AI-driven talent engagement software, today announced the launch of Sense AI Recruiter, a groundbreaking solution that automates the end-to-end hiring process. By leveraging a team of autonomous AI recruiting agents collectively known as “Grace,” staffing firms and hiring organizations can bring greater efficiency to their workflows and experience significant cost savings.“Recruiters spend an enormous amount of time on manual, repetitive tasks, which drain resources, expand budgets, and drastically lengthen the hiring process,” said Sense Co-Founder and Head of Product Alex Rosen. “With AI Recruiter, we’re providing organizations what amounts to a team of recruiters capable of progressing candidates through each stage of the talent journey. This product will help them scale their recruiting efforts and compress the hiring process from days or weeks to hours without bringing on additional headcount.”Sense AI Recruiter seamlessly integrates with existing workflows, ensuring critical hiring tasks are completed nearly instantly. From the moment a job requisition is created to the start of the onboarding process, Sense AI Recruiter automates key steps, including:– Job description creation – Instantly generates structured, high-quality job postings based on role requirements.– Candidate sourcing – Identifies and engages potential candidates in minutes instead of weeks.– FAQ responses – Provides real-time answers to common applicant questions, improving the candidate experience.– Candidate matching – Uses AI-driven scoring and ranking to surface best-fit candidates in seconds.– Pre-screening and scheduling – Evaluates applicants and schedules interviews in real time.– Phone interviews – Uses Conversational Voice AI to conduct initial screenings and ensure only qualified candidates proceed to human recruiters.– Redeployment – Reconnects with past candidates and contractors to share new roles they may be interested in.– Updates and reminders – Sends check-in messages to candidates at critical points in the recruiting and onboarding process.AI Recruiter dramatically accelerates time-to-hire, saving organizations hours, days, and even weeks across different stages of the hiring process. Traditional sourcing, screening, scheduling, and onboarding workflows that once took multiple days can now be completed in just minutes or hours, significantly boosting efficiency while lowering hiring costs.Sense AI Recruiter empowers organizations to handle high-volume hiring without adding additional recruiters. By automating manual, repetitive tasks, AI agents significantly increase efficiency and reduce workloads for human recruiters. The result is faster time-to-hire, reduced costs, and more agile recruiting teams.With AI Recruiter, organizations can now leverage always-on, continuously learning AI recruiters that work autonomously to keep hiring moving forward. This marks a significant step toward the future of AI-driven recruiting—one that maximizes efficiency while maintaining a personalized touch.To learn more about Sense AI Recruiter and how it can transform your hiring process, visit sensehq.com

