Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship Hosts Annual Panther Cage Pitch Competition

The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is a part of the Argyros College of Business and Economics, at Chapman University Panther Cage Competition Winner 2024 Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics Exterior Leatherby Center Interior WomenEntrepreneurs 2025

The Panther Cage gives the next generation of talent a chance to get their innovative ideas in front of angel investors and venture capitalists.” — Dr. Cynthia West

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics at Chapman University invites the community to attend the annual Panther Cage pitch competition on Friday, March 14. This exciting event will showcase top student and community entrepreneurs who have been selected to present their startups, products, or business concepts to a panel of expert judges—including angel investors and venture capitalists—for a chance to win $1,500 in cash prizes and gain invaluable feedback.The Panther Cage competition is designed to provide entrepreneurs with a real-world platform to refine their startup pitches and connect with potential investors. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the high-energy, competitive world of venture funding while learning from the experiences of the competitors and expert judges.This year’s event will feature a special keynote by Confidence Coach Karen A. Clark, who will share valuable insights on leadership, personal empowerment, and building confidence in the entrepreneurial journey."The Panther Cage gives the next generation of talent a chance to get their innovative ideas in front of angel investors and venture capitalists," said Dr. Cynthia West, Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics. "With judges from TCA Venture Group, OSEA Angels, Fourward, and others, the entrepreneurs will get feedback and possibly meet their next investors. We are excited to offer this experience to the community and support the innovation that thrives within Chapman and beyond."For more information, visit the Chapman University Leatherby Center website or RSVP Event Details:📅 Date: Friday, March 14, 2025🕙 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. - Keynote at 1 pm📍 Location: Chapman University, Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics, 549 W Palm Ave, Orange, CA 92868About The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business EthicsThe vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy. Ralph W. Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics | Chapman University.About Chapman UniversityFounded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from 123 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 "high research activity" institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty, including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors, and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society. Chapman also includes the Harry and Diane Rinker Health Science Campus in Irvine. The university features the No. 4 film school and No. 66 business school in the U.S. Learn more about Chapman University: www.chapman.edu

Director's Vision Presentation

