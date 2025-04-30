Vietnam Equestrian Club Expands Rider Base by Raising Weight Limits This Summer

DA NANG, HOI AN, VIETNAM, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vietnam Equestrian Club is excited to announce that they will be expanding their rider base this summer by raising the weight limits for horseback riding. This decision comes after years of limited options for larger customers due to the historically small size of Vietnam's horses. With the import of several new horses that can hold over 100kg, the club is now able to offer horseback riding to a wider range of individuals. Scott Smiledge of the Vietnam Equestrian Club expressed his enthusiasm for this new development. "We are thrilled to be able to open up horseback riding to larger customers in Vietnam. Our country has a rich equestrian history, but unfortunately, our horses have always been on the smaller side. With the addition of these new horses, we can now accommodate riders of all sizes and allow them to experience the beauty of horseback riding."This expansion of the rider base benefits not only the customers but also the horses. With a larger weight limit, the horses will be able to carry more weight comfortably, reducing the risk of injury and ensuring their well-being. The Vietnam Equestrian Club takes great pride in the care and treatment of its horses, and this decision reflects its commitment to providing the best experience for both the riders and the animals.The Vietnam Equestrian Club invites all horse enthusiasts, regardless of their size, to come and experience the thrill of horseback riding this summer. With the new weight limits, more people can now enjoy this popular activity in Vietnam. The club also plans to continue expanding and improving its services to cater to the diverse needs of its customers. For more information, please visit their website at https://horses.vn

