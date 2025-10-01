Halloween parties coming back in full force.

Serious About Safety

EPPING, NH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gothika.com , a leading provider of Halloween contact lenses , has announced the launch of advanced AI technology to streamline the prescription verification process for their customers. With the Halloween season quickly approaching, this new feature will allow doctors to interact with the system through voice commands, making verifying patients' prescriptions easier and more efficient.According to Scott Smiledge, spokesperson for Gothika , this new AI technology will greatly benefit both doctors and patients. "We understand that during this busy season, doctors are inundated with prescription requests for contact lenses. Our AI technology will allow them to quickly and easily verify prescriptions, freeing up their time to focus on more important tasks," he stated. This will save doctors time and ensure that all contact lenses sold on Gothika.com comply with the FDA's regulations, which require a valid prescription for all contact lens purchases in the USA.Gothika has always been committed to providing safe and high-quality Halloween contact lenses to its customers. With the launch of this new AI technology, it is taking this commitment to the next level by ensuring that all prescriptions are verified accurately and efficiently. This will not only benefit customers but also help prevent potential risks and complications that may arise from using non-prescription contact lenses.As the Halloween season approaches, Gothika is dedicated to providing a seamless and safe experience for its customers. With the introduction of AI technology for prescription verification, Gothika is setting a new standard in the industry and solidifying its position as a leader in Halloween contact lenses. Customers can rest assured that their safety and satisfaction are top priorities for Gothika. For more information, please visit Gothika.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

