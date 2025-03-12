Berg Injury Lawyers Supports Okizu's 30th Annual Art Inspiring Hope Gala

Berg Injury Lawyers Supports Okizu's 30th Annual Gala

Berg Injury Lawyers is proud to announce a $3,000 sponsorship to Okizu, a nonprofit organization committed to helping families affected by childhood cancer.

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berg Injury Lawyers is proud to announce a $3,000 sponsorship for Okizu's 30th Annual Art Inspiring Hope Gala. The event will take place on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco.

Okizu, which means "unity" in Sioux, is a nonprofit organization committed to helping families affected by childhood cancer heal through peer support, respite, mentoring, and recreational programs. For over 40 years, Okizu has collaborated with pediatric oncology treatment centers in Northern California to provide essential support services to children and families facing this difficult diagnosis.

The 30th Annual Art Inspiring Hope Gala is taking a nostalgic turn this year. Guests are encouraged to don their favorite throwback attire—from poodle skirts to disco sequins—as they journey through some of the most iconic eras in music and fashion. This fun-filled evening will feature delicious food, lively music, and dancing, with all proceeds benefiting Okizu's vital programs that support children and families facing childhood cancer.

"We are honored to support Okizu's important mission," said William Berg, founder of Berg Injury Lawyers. "Their programs provide invaluable support and resources to children and families affected by childhood cancer."

If you're interested in supporting Okizu and enjoying a memorable evening, please join Berg Injury Lawyers at the Art Inspiring Hope Gala. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://okizu.org/event/aih2025/.

About Berg Injury Lawyers

Berg Injury Lawyers, a personal injury law firm serving Northern California since 1981, has a team of more than 100 legal professionals. The firm, with offices in Alameda, Sacramento, Fresno, and Modesto, focuses on representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases. Berg Injury Lawyers is committed to advocating for the rights of injured victims and has earned a reputation for aggressive litigation and persuasive negotiation.

For more information, visit www.BergInjuryLawyers.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

