'A.I. Wonderland' Becomes the First A.I. Film to Let You Appear on the Big Screen

Each chapter is reimagined by a different artists

A.I. Wonderland' is the first immersive AI film where audiences can appear on screen. A reimagining of Alice’s journey created by a global crew or artists.

This isn't just a retelling of Alice's adventures – it's a complete reimagining of how stories can be told in the age of artificial intelligence,” — Nem Perez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A.I. Wonderland', a groundbreaking reimagining of Lewis Carroll's “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” has started production, marking a significant milestone as the first immersive feature film allowing VIP audience members to have a cameo role on the big screen. The film is the result of a worldwide collaboration between 25 A.I. artists and various AI-focused studios.Watch the trailer here: www.aiwonderlandfilm.com Following the success of "Our T2 Remake," this innovative project transforms Carroll's surreal landscapes into a metaphor for the digital age, where Wonderland becomes a metaphor for the internet. The film will seamlessly blend AI-generated imagery, 3D animation, and live action through an "Exquisite Corpse" technique, allowing over 25 of the best AI studios and artists to contribute their unique visions while maintaining narrative cohesion.The story team is led by Reza Sixo Safai (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Prisoners of the Ghostland) and Jagger Waters (Curious Refuge), the film will follow Alice as she morphs between different animation styles – from cartoon to claymation to live action – reflecting the transformative nature of the original novel.The project unites an accomplished creative team including Executive Producer Nem Perez, producers Fred Grinstein and Minh Do of Machine Cinema, alongside Reza Sixo Safai of Massive Studios and Max Einhorn of Gennie Studios. The roster of A.I. Filmmakers features Junie Lau, who won silver at last year’s Runway Film Festival, MetaPuppet, the 1st prize winner of the Culver Cup, and Maddie Hong, a finalist in Culver Cup & Runway’s 48hr competition—alongside 23 other talented filmmakers pushing the boundaries of AI-driven storytelling."This isn't just a retelling of Alice's adventures – it's a complete reimagining of how stories can be told in the age of artificial intelligence," said Executive Producer Nem Perez. "By bringing together this global community of AI artists, we're creating something that pushes beyond traditional boundaries of filmmaking while honoring the spirit of collaboration that drives innovation."“Alice has typically been portrayed as a naive little girl. We look forward to telling a story that honors Carroll’s original narrative while giving Alice a dynamic, edgy, and three-dimensional arc that speaks directly to younger generations today,” said Jagger Waters, co-writer of A.I. Wonderland."As someone deeply embedded in both traditional filmmaking and AI innovation, I recognized the unique opportunity to bridge these worlds," said Safai, co-founder of Massive Studios. "This isn't just about adapting Alice in Wonderland – it's about exploring how modern technology transforms our relationship with storytelling itself."Fred and Minh who are producing the film and leading the community through their Machine Cinema brand added “A.I. Wonderland advances a new vision and experiment for collective acts of filmmaking, where a community of creators, the same energy that has populated the beloved traditional film set has entered a new era.”The team is most excited about the interactive element that will be experienced primarily by a live audience and showcased in various cities, starting with Los Angeles. The film will allow certain audience members to star in the film. The experience changes for each viewing. The team is keen on getting people out of their homes and back to theatres to experience a shared communal experience. The production team emphasizes its commitment to ethical AI practices, using original, AI-generated assets with human refinement throughout the process. The team is working alongside the founders of the FAIR CODEX and abiding by all copyright laws to make sure the film gains fair distribution and copyright."A.I. Wonderland" is set for completion in 2025, with plans for both the interactive theatrical release and online streaming platforms. The project is currently seeking strategic partners to join this groundbreaking venture.For more information and to view the trailer, visit www.aiwonderlandfilm.com

Teaser Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.