Avo’s AI Clinical Decision Support Products being Implemented at MSU Health Care

EAST LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avo’s AI-driven clinical decision support platform is now being integrated at MSU Health Care’s outpatient locations. Designed to enhance provider efficiency, reduce burnout and improve patient care, this collaboration aligns with MSU Health Care’s commitment to improving health care accessibility, efficiency and outcomes for Michigan patients.Avo’s platform seamlessly integrates evidence and patient data into clinician workflows, assisting with key tasks like decision-making, pre-charting, care planning, documentation, and more. By integrating with MSU Health Care’s electronic health record (EHR), Avo’s AI-powered solutions streamline workflows and allow providers to focus on patient care rather than administrative tasks.“The burden of documentation on providers is as great as it has ever been, driving declines in physician job satisfaction with increased burnout,” said Nathan Fitton, DO, Chief Medical Information Officer at MSU Health Care. “The EHR is regularly cited as the most dissatisfying part of care delivery by providers. By implementing Avo and its tools we are striving to support provider satisfaction with the focus moving away from the computer and towards the patient.”MSU Health Care is Implementing Avo’s Full Product SuiteMSU Health Care will leverage Avo’s full suite of products, starting with AI Scribe and Ask Avo. Avo’s AI Scribe is a HIPAA-secure ambient listening assistant that generates notes based on provider-patient conversations. In a recent study at University Hospital at Downstate, documentation times decreased by an average of 5-10 minutes per note using Avo’s technology. Ask Avo is an AI-consult tool that provides specialist-like guidance to providers on any clinical topic or question. In a recent study, 61 clinicians found Ask Avo to be 35% more trustworthy than ChatGPT.Avo’s other products assist with chart review, care gaps, and clinical pathways. Importantly, Avo’s backend Builder allows MSU Health Care to customize AI-driven tools and pathways to meet its unique needs without requiring IT resourcing and associated high costs.“Avo is thrilled to partner with MSU Health Care whose team came to us with the goal of bringing the latest AI technology to their clinicians to reduce burnout and improve the patient experience,” said Joongheum Park, MD, Co-founder and Head of Product at Avo. “MSU Health Care’s mission of delivering personalized, safe, quality care while also empowering the next generation of clinicians deeply aligns with our mission at Avo, and my personal mission as a clinician, to improve care with love and not alerts. Additionally, MSU Health Care's innovative approach has allowed us to deepen our integration with the EHR and surface valuable, personalized data on the patient to clinicians in an actionable way.”About MSU Health CareMSU Health Care is the fully integrated academic health center of Michigan State University, representing more than 600 faculty and affiliate providers. Our commitment to safe, high-quality patient care is realized through our comprehensive services for people of any age, education of the next generation of health care providers and medical research. Our providers treat ongoing primary care as well as some of the rarest forms of cancer and neurological conditions along with advanced surgical, pharmaceutical, rehabilitation, therapy and imaging services. With more than 100 affiliates located next door and as far as Ludington, Saginaw, Detroit, and Marquette, MSU Health Care is building hope and healing for Michigan. Our clinical efforts support future advancements through academic and research initiatives at Michigan State University. https://healthcare.msu.edu/ About AvoAvo’s clinician support platform empowers healthcare organizations to standardize care and reduce burnout by effortlessly incorporating guidelines and protocols into the clinical workflow. By centralizing the latest information and transforming it into actionable tools in the EHR (or outside of it), Avo simplifies everyday tasks like pre-charting, care planning, documentation, ordering, and more. At Avo, we improve quality of care with love, not alerts. Visit www.avomd.com to learn more.

