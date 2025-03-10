M Health Fairview Partners with Launch My Health to Offer Free Nutrition CME Courses to Physicians

Launch Dietitian Megan and Chef Jeremy team up to educate on the power of nutrition through cooking.

Empowering Healthcare Providers with Food is Medicine Education to Transform Patient Care

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launch My Health is proud to announce a strategic partnership with M Health Fairview to bring the transformative power of Food is Medicine to healthcare providers. Through this collaboration, physicians, advanced practice providers, and healthcare workers will have access to a comprehensive series of Continuing Medical Education (CME) courses focused on integrating nutrition into clinical practice—available at no cost, thanks to a generous grant from the Fairview Foundation.At Launch My Health, our mission is to bring Food is Medicine to the masses, and we believe that conversation begins in the doctor’s office. By empowering healthcare providers with the knowledge and tools to address the root causes of chronic disease through nutrition, we are paving the way for healthier communities and better patient outcomes.Transforming Healthcare Through Nutrition EducationThese innovative CME courses are designed to equip healthcare providers with practical, evidence-based strategies that seamlessly integrate nutrition and health into patient care. Participants will gain valuable resources, including patient handouts, to help facilitate meaningful lifestyle changes.Key Highlights of the Program:-No-Cost Access: Courses are offered at no cost to physicians and advanced practice providers.-CME Credits: Participants can earn up to 11.0 CME credits.Course Offerings Include:- Home Chef Pro: Foundations- Nutrition and Mental Health- Nutrition and Women’s Health- Restore Gut Health- Nutrition and Detoxification- Nutrition and Sleep- GLP-1 AgonistA Call to Action for Healthcare ProvidersThis initiative is more than just an educational opportunity; it is a call to action. At Launch My Health, we are on a mission to inspire every healthcare provider to talk about nutrition in the doctor’s office. By embracing Food is Medicine, we aim to shift healthcare models towards prevention and holistic care, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes and healthier communities.“We are thrilled to partner with M Health Fairview, an organization that truly understands the power of nutrition in healthcare,” said Brenda Navin, CEO of Launch My Health. “Their commitment to providing free, high-quality nutrition education to healthcare providers is a groundbreaking step toward integrating Food is Medicine into everyday clinical practice. Together, we are empowering physicians to address chronic disease at its root cause, ultimately creating healthier communities.”About Launch My HealthLaunch My Health is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare by making Food is Medicine accessible to all. Through innovative education and strategic partnerships, we empower healthcare systems, employers, insurers, and more to use the power of nutrition.About M Health FairviewA health service that heals from the heartFairview Health Services is Minnesota’s choice for healthcare. We’re an industry-leading, award-winning, nonprofit offering a full network of healthcare services. Our broad network is designed to be ready for our patients’ every need, while delivering quality care with compassion.Our care portfolio includes community hospitals, academic hospitals, primary and specialty care clinics, senior facilities, facilitated living centers, rehabilitation centers, home health care services, counseling, pharmacies and benefit management services.We’re built on a tradition of compassionate care. This is our home, and our patients are our neighbors. We’re here to heal, we’re here for you.

