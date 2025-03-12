Dublin hosts Ireland’s top brands at digital optimisation event

Brands are losing money at an alarming rate in the post-click experience. Data-driven experimentation can help brands save money and improve revenue by avoiding costly website mistakes.” — Nicole Storey, Head of Experimentation at Hookflash

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ireland’s top digital marketing voices will be headlining the agenda at a digital industry event brought to you by leading agencies and tech companies in the website optimisation space.

With marketing budgets squeezed, and clicks becoming more expensive, the post-click experience has become a key battle-ground in driving sales and retention. The experience consumers have when they arrive on the website or landing page is increasingly important.

Yet many changes that are made are decided upon without prior testing on what options work best, potentially costing companies millions of pounds in lost revenue each year.

Digital analytics and website optimisation specialist Hookflash is teaming up with Contentsquare and AB Tasty to bring together top minds from Dublin’s marketing community. This exclusive event will explore how brands can maximise their website’s potential—ensuring every change is data-driven, impactful, and profitable. And learn how to avoid costly missteps, boost revenue, and make every optimisation count.

Attendees will hear from Luke Adams, Senior Performance Specialist at Irish Life and Patrick Thornton from eShopWorld, who will share how they’re implementing data-driven strategies and using the latest technologies to elevate their customer experiences.

Nicole Storey, Head of Experimentation at Hookflash, will reveal how the agency drove an average 19% uplift in revenue for its clients in 2024.

Nicole Storey, said: “Brands are losing money at an alarming rate because of the post-click experience. At Hookflash, we are demonstrating how we can help brands save money and improve revenue by introducing new data driven experimentation programmes, or scaling existing ones.”

The event is being hosted at Teeling Whiskey Distillery and delegates will be treated to a whiskey tasting and networking. For more information and to register for the event, please click here: https://go.contentsquare.com/dublin-digital-distillery#agenda



About Hookflash

Hookflash is an independent digital optimisation agency, specialising in Analytics, Experimentation and SEO.

Launched in January 2023, our co-founders have a deep experience in all three disciplines, having built the largest Google Analytics consultancy at a previous agency, as well as being an inaugural partner to many CRO tool’s programs.

We launched Hookflash to enable disruptive brands to maximise the potential they get from their website by better leveraging data to diagnose and understand areas of opportunity.

We support a diverse range of clients globally, from FTSE 100 organisations through to UK-based regional charities and are proud to work with over 50 clients in our first 18 months.

What all our clients share is a passion for putting data at the heart of decision-making. They include: Barbour; Currentbody; Curam; Lovat Parks; Ooni; Staysure; and XP Factory.

www.hookflash.com

Contact Claire Billings, Marketing Consultant

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.