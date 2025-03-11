Season Two Streaming Now 'Only In Iola'

Only in Iola Season Two Streaming Now

The highly anticipated Season 2 of the unscripted reality show ONLY IN IOLA will be available for viewers to pick up the show where it left off last year.

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Season 2 of the unscripted reality show ONLY IN IOLA will be available for viewers to pick up the show where it left off last year. The next six episodes are set to stream weekly, starting Sunday, March 2, on ROKU and Amazon Fire TV Streaming channels, reprising their theme of “God, Family, and Texas.”Audiences globally loved the values of “God, Family and Texas” in Season 1, while getting to know the personalities of the Sharboneau family: dad Perry, mom Shanalee, son Braydon and an introduction to all the family farm animals.As Season 1 showed the once city slickers from Austin adapting to the country life in Iola, Texas, Season 2 shows the support and enthusiasm of newfound friends in neighbors in a small Texas town. They were embraced by so many Iola residents who soon treated them as second family. Shanalee noted, “We set about bringing new people into our lives who shared our faith in God because I believe we were brought together for a reason—a return to simplicity in our lives with maximum time for one another and a celebration of family as we find ONLY IN IOLA.”As viewers check in on Perry, Shanalee, and Braydon in Season 2’s episodes, they’ll meet more of Iola’s amazing founding families, many of whom lived in large urban cities and made the pilgrimage back home to return to simpler times.Viewers will resonate with Shanalee’s negotiation of all things country: Perry building their new ranch home; Braydon’s learning farm life and continuing his love of music as he and family friend, Nashville recording artist Chris Chitsey team up on his newest video release in the Wild West town of Los Trece, Texas.Takeaways to watch for in Season 2 include more fun with Braydon’s devotion to music, the kindness of a talented musician on his way up the charts and willingness to mentor a young fan to grow his love of music. Heartwarming stories of faith, honest exchange of life lessons learned through engaging conversation and leading by example—teenagers and adults alike—will resonate across this family and their friends, discovering their happiest lives in the dynamic, thriving small town of Iola, right in the heart of Texas.ONLY IN IOLA is coming back for a sophomore season, the popular unscripted reality series ONLY IN IOLA is produced by Executive Producer Shanalee Sharboneau. Showcased in a seamless documentary format, the cameras track the evolution of a family who settles near their new hometown via private aircraft, is driven by private vehicle to undeveloped land, a vast amount, to establish a home for a family of four. Despite having no acquaintances upon their arrival, their fresh rural ranch view quickly becomes the hub for all the new individuals who are soon to be lifelong friends. Faith, Family, and Southern hospitality are at the forefront in each of the six episodes of Season 2 streaming globally. www.onlyiniola.com

