Temperature Detection Screen Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2021 - 2031

Temperature Detection Screen Market Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2031—Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The significant factors impacting the global temperature detection screen market include the growth of non-contact infrared thermometer in healthcare industry, extensive use of non-contact infrared thermometers in various industries, ascending global automation and predictive maintenance analysis for routine checkup of equipment in manufacturing industries, lack of awareness in emerging nations, and mounting adoption rate of digital infrastructure backed by technological development to facilitate numerous growth opportunities. Allied Market Research, titled "Temperature Detection Screen Market," The temperature detection screen market was valued at $538.80 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09939 Temperature detection screens are equipment that uses telethermography, or the "long-distance heat imaging" process, for measuring skin temperature. The majority of this equipment work best at a distance of a few feet. Temperature detection screens are typically available as handheld non-contact infrared thermometers (NCIT) or smart thermal imaging systems. While the former are less expensive, they require manual operation and staff has to be assigned and trained for the purpose. On the contrary, smart thermal imaging systems can be mounted on walls or entry points and even integrated with access control systems. However, unlike other systems, they do not detect temperature at only one point on a person. Instead, they check the temperature of a person's entire face and head. These features result in temperature detection screen market growth According to temperature detection screen market analysis, the market is primarily driven by the growing use of non-contact infrared thermometers in the healthcare industry and various other industries. The use of temperature detection screens is driven by their accuracy, durability and efficiency. Various temperature detection screen market vendors are focused on providing industry-specific solutions. For instance, in May 2020, Global Care Capital Corp's portfolio company ViraxClear, in a joint venture with Shanghai Biotechnology Devices Ltd, finalized a Letter Of Intent (LOI) with Phyto Pharma Ltd for the supply of 5,000 FDA Registered and CE-marked infrared thermometer units for sale in North Africa. Furthermore, increasing operations by emerging and small-sized players and rapid technological advancements in clinical thermometers are also contributing to the temperature detection screen market trends. For instance, in January 2021, Microlife Corporation announced that the Microlife non-contact thermometer NC 150 is recognized as high overall performance in the Mexican market analysis conducted by "Revista del Consumidor" in January 2021. In addition, the company said the NC 150 is the only thermometer that presents the complete information required by the reference standard and the information of the importer. Meanwhile, the temperature detection screen market is expected to be restrained by a lack of awareness and a lack of disposable income in emerging countries across various regions. However, market players will find opportunities during the forecast period in the adoption of digital infrastructure by various industries, backed by technological developments that will impact the temperature detection screen market size positively.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A09939 In terms of market segmentation by platform, the temperature detection screen market was dominated by the handheld/portable segment in 2021, whereas the smart/fixed position segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The less expensive nature of the handheld temperature detection screens is their major advantage. In terms of market segmentation by technology, the temperature detection screen market was dominated by the non-contact infrared technology segment, whereas the thermal imaging systems segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Its ease of use and non-contact nature of operation are the primary driving factors for NCIT temperature detection screens. In terms of application, the market was dominated by the living beings segment in 2021, whereas the equipment/machines segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The high number of human beings and animals are primary reason for this segment's high share in the market. In terms of industry verticals, the healthcare and life sciences segment dominated the market in 2021, whereas the oil and gas segment is expected to expand at a faster rate during the forecast period. The large number of units required in the healthcare segment is the primary reason for its dominance in the market. In terms of region, the temperature detection screen market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2021, which is also expected to be the fastest-expanding region during the forecast period. A major advantage that can be attributed to the Asia-Pacific region is its increasing number of hospitals and clinics, increase in the number of people having access to medical care, and replacement of antiquated mercury thermometers.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲• In 2021, the handheld/portable segment in the platform segmentation of the temperature detection screen market accounted for maximum revenue, while the smart/fixed position segment is projected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.• In 2021, the non-contact infrared technology (NCIT) segment in the technology segmentation of the temperature detection screen market accounted for the highest revenue, while the thermal imaging systems segment is expected to expand at a faster CAGR during the forecast period.• In 2021, the living beings segment under application segmentation was responsible for the most revenue, while the equipment segment is estimated to rise at a faster CAGR in the forecast period.• In 2021, the healthcare and life sciences segment in the industry vertical segmentation garnered the largest market share, while the oil and gas segment is likely to witness a higher expansion rate during the forecast period.• In 2021, Asia-Pacific contributed to a significant temperature detection screen market share , and it is also expected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast years.The temperature detection screen market players profiled in the report include 3M Company, FLIR Systems Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Axis Communications AB, Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd., AMETEK Land, Fluke Corporation, Terabee, and Vumii Imaging. The market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launches, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions, to expand their foothold in the temperature detection screen industry.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09939 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

