National Bankers Association Partners with Wells Fargo on 2025 Internship Program

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Bankers Association is pleased to announce a new partnership with Wells Fargo for the 2025 National Bankers Association Internship Program. This collaboration is an initiative aimed at providing hands-on experience and professional development opportunities for aspiring individuals passionate about mission-driven community banks.

The program is a testament to Wells Fargo's ongoing commitment to supporting mission-driven financial institutions. Through this partnership, the National Bankers Association and Wells Fargo are working together to help develop the next generation of leaders who will shape the future of community banking.

“The Internship Program is an important part of our efforts to build a strong talent pipeline,” shared Nicole Elam, CEO of the National Bankers Association. “According to our recent MDI Leaders survey, talent development is a key area of focus, with nearly 70% of bank leaders highlighting it as essential to their future success. By providing these internship opportunities, we aim to create pathways for young professionals interested in the work of mission-driven banks, particularly in areas such as research, policy, and community impact.”

This program will not only provide participants with valuable experience but also help ensure the future of banking reflects the needs of underserved communities.

The candidate selected is Anton McDonald, a junior at Howard University where he is studying for a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance with a minor in mathematics. He has a strong background in data science and is excited to explore how digitalization can transform the sector and deepen its social impact.

The internship will provide participants with direct exposure to the work of the National Bankers Association research and impact team, where they will assist with key initiatives that focus on policy analysis, economic research, and strategies to support mission-driven community banks

“As the Bank of Doing, Wells Fargo is thrilled to work with the National Bankers Association to provide this fellowship opportunity for the next generation of banking leaders,” said Erica Miles, Executive Director at Wells Fargo and chair of the National Bankers Association’s Strategic Advisory Council. “In addition to our $50 million investment in 13 member banks, this fellowship is an extension of Wells Fargo’s partnership with the National Bankers Association and another way for us to positively impact the communities we serve.”

For more information about the 2025 NBA Intern Program, visit https://www.nationalbankers.org/internship-opportunities

About the National Bankers Association

Founded in 1927, the National Bankers Association (NBA) champions minority depository institutions, advocating for mission-driven banks that serve underserved and low- to-moderate-income communities. Representing community banks across 43 states and territories, NBA promotes economic empowerment, capital access and financial inclusion. Learn more at www.nationalbankers.org.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune’s 2024 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories. Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com.

