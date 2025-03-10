Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Innovative Foam Swabs at Forum Labo Paris 2025

Visit Super Brush at Stand E091 at Forum Labo Paris 2025 Super Brush LLC Wide-range of foam swabs

US-based foam swab manufacturer Super Brush LLC is excited to announce its participation in Forum Labo Paris 2025

Super Brush specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators” — Diane Henry, Director of Sales

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US-based foam swab manufacturer Super Brush LLC is excited to announce its participation in Forum Labo Paris 2025. The event will take place from March 25-27, 2025, at the renowned Porte de Versailles in Paris, France. Forum Labo is the premier event for the laboratory supplier sector, bringing together academic and private laboratories to explore solutions, share innovations, exchange best practices, and discover new suppliers and partners for research, analysis, control, and process improvement.

At the event, Super Brush will showcase a selection of its more than 3,000 lint-free, durable foam swabs that have become critical assets in laboratories, as well as cleanrooms, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinary, and additive manufacturing industries. Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive samples of our innovative foam swabs, giving them a firsthand experience of our quality and performance.

“Super Brush specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “We can create foam swabs in a wide variety of sizes, styles, and shapes to perfectly fit any kit, package, or application requirements. Our swabs are engineered without adhesives, ensuring they do not contaminate the fluids they apply, and each mitt is made with durable, lint-free foam.”

Super Brush’s expertise allows for extensive customization, including:

• Foam Mitts: Available in hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft, or coarse textures.

• Length Options: Overall lengths ranging from 50 millimeters to over 2.5 meters.

• Fluid Delivery: Configured for specified fluid capacities.

• Size Variations: Mitt diameters as small as 1.7mm.

• Branding: Colored handles to enhance your company’s branding opportunities.

Visit Super Brush at Stand E091 at Forum Labo Paris 2025. For more information about the event, please visit Forum Labo’s website. To learn more about Super Brush, visit www.superbrush.com.

If your company requires a customized swab solution, please contact our development team by email at development@superbrush.com or by phone at 1.413.543.1442.

About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC is dedicated to the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush delivers precision cleaning solutions for laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces. Their products are ideal for collecting samples, removing excess materials, and applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, or topical antiseptics. Super Brush is ISO 13485:2016 certified and FDA registered.

Super Brush Foam Swabs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.