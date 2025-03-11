Fast Verify Releases New Active Liveness Detection Features

Key benefits of Fast Verify' Active Liveness Detection Features

By implementing a full range of liveness detection capabilities, the company addresses the limitations of passive methods for more sensitive verifications.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast Verify, a pioneer in AI-driven verification technology, is set to enhance its offerings with the release of new "Active Liveness Detection" features on March 10, 2025. This addition to their verification products, which include identity validation, document validation, face similarity checks, aims to bolster accuracy, particularly against sophisticated spoofing techniques and replay attacks.Key Points• Fast Verify is releasing a new "Active Liveness Detection" feature, available March 10, 2025, adding to its fraud prevention and anti-spoofing measures for face verification use cases.• The feature requests specific user actions like head movement or facial expressions as part of the verification process, while keeping the user experience simple for subjects.• Customers may enable Active Liveness Detection for any of their existing integrations or use cases with no changes to their implementation required.What is Fast Verify's New Feature? Fast Verify, a company specializing in AI-driven verification products and workflows, launched an "Active Liveness Detection" feature on March 10, 2025. This addition to their products, which include face and document verification, aims to enhance security by ensuring the person being verified is physically present.The new features integrate seamlessly into Fast Verify's existing verification products, with customers able to enable it in their account. It enables increased security, better performance in challenging conditions, and addresses changing compliance and regulatory standards, particularly beneficial for industries like finance and healthcare. The user experience is optimized to minimize friction, with simple, intuitive actions and flow."Fast Verify ensures users are who they say they are, with an end-to-end verification solution that works anywhere your users are. The Active Liveness features show our unwavering commitment to that."Understanding Liveness DetectionLiveness detection is a critical security measure in biometric systems, ensuring the person being verified is physically present rather than a static image, video, or mask. This is helpful for preventing fraud, such as identity theft and unauthorized access, especially as technologies like deepfakes become more sophisticated. Thorough liveness detection measures are important for applications in banking and sensitive access control, where they improve digital security and enable technologies for customer convenience, such as remote banking or verified access without users being required to be physically at a bank or office to accomplish these tasks.Types of Liveness DetectionLiveness detection verifies that a live person is present during biometric checks, like facial recognition. There are two main types:• Passive Liveness Detection: This method analyzes images or videos for signs like facial features and natural movements (e.g., blinking) without user action. It's user-friendly but can struggle in with certain types of fraud attempts such as “replay” attacks where the subject uses a photo or video of the real subject to circumvent the verification.• Active Liveness Detection: This requires users to perform actions, such as turning their head, blinking on command, or making facial expressions like smiling. The system verifies these actions in real-time, making it harder for fraudsters to spoof, especially with pre-recorded videos. Active liveness detection methods are more robust against presentation attacks, as they demand real-time interaction that static or pre-recorded media can't easily replicate. This verification is recommended for any verification workflows that are more sensitive or higher value such as Know Your Customer (KYC) submissions.Fast Verify combines both methods, when active liveness detection is enabled, to maximize security while maintaining a friendly user experience for legitimate verification subjects, however, the use of active verification is configurable by Fast Verify customers for each of their use cases.ConclusionFast Verify's release of "Active Liveness Detection" marks a significant step forward in its verification technology, enhancing accuracy, increasing data points for compliance, and reducing error rates. By implementing a full range of liveness detection capabilities, the company addresses the limitations of passive methods for more sensitive identity verification uses, offering a robust solution against fraud and environmental challenges. This development underscores the evolving nature of biometric security, with active methods gaining traction for their superior protection against sophisticated threats.Background on Fast Verify and Its Products Fast Verify simplifies facial and document verification processes using a cutting-edge AI platform, focusing on saving time, protecting businesses, and improving success rates for seamless on-boarding, KYC, hiring, compliance, and entry. Their products are highly customizable, with workflows including batch document processing, background screening and validation services, and many other use cases unique to Fast Verify, in addition to face verification. The platform emphasizes security and accuracy, using advanced algorithms, machine learning models, and offers dedicated support for users. Unlike others in the verification space that primarily sell the service as an AI product of engineers, Fast Verify has a rich history in both engineering and experience within the the background information and defense industries where accuracy, performance, and data privacy are crucial, requiring more experience.

