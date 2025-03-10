New Novel Not My Bachelor Explores Family Secrets, Love, and Heartbreak

A poignant tale of love, loss, and the power of uncovering long-buried truths.

CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed debut author Tricia Heggeness presents Not My Bachelor , a captivating novel that blends romance, family drama, and emotional self-discovery.Set in the heart of Southern California, Not My Bachelor follows Rina Spencer, a 27-year-old freelance writer from Manhattan, who finds herself at a crossroads when she learns that her mother, Rose, has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Determined to spend time with her mother, Rina flies to California, where she reconnects with her older sister, Susannah. During her stay, she meets Marcus Granger, a former law student and reality TV bachelor. As the two form a strong friendship, Rina struggles with unexpected romantic feelings for Marcus, all while reminding herself that he is not hers to claim.But as family secrets unravel, Rina and her siblings embark on a life-changing search for answers. A shocking revelation from Rose shatters their understanding of their past, forcing them to confront painful truths that reshape their identities.“This book is about love in its many forms—romantic, familial, and self-acceptance,” says Heggeness. “It’s also about the courage it takes to face the unknown and find peace with the past.”Tricia Heggeness, a lifelong reader and passionate storyteller, brings authenticity and emotional depth to her writing. Raised as a Navy brat, she has lived in numerous states before settling in La Quinta, California. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys traveling, playing pickleball, and golfing.Not My Bachelor is a heartfelt, engaging novel that will resonate with readers who enjoy contemporary fiction, romance, and family sagas.

