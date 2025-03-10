Horses.vn Vietnam Equestrian Club Welcomes Acclaimed Filmmaker Nguyễn Hồng Sơn to Lead Videography Team

DA NANG, HOI AN, VIETNAM, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horses.vn Vietnam Equestrian Club is proud to announce the addition of renowned filmmaker Nguyễn Hồng Sơn to their team. Sơn, known for his exceptional skills in photography, videography, and drone footage, will be taking over as the head of videography at the ranch. He will also be overseeing all photo and video projects for private events and weddings.With years of experience in the film industry, Sơn has established himself as one of the most talented and sought-after filmmakers in Vietnam. His work has been featured in numerous international film festivals and has received critical acclaim for its stunning visuals and storytelling. Sơn's expertise in capturing the beauty and essence of his subjects through his lens makes him the perfect fit for Horses.vn / Vietnam Equestrian Club."We are thrilled to have Nguyễn Hồng Sơn join our team at Horses.vn Vietnam Equestrian Club," says Scott Smiledge, the club's spokesperson. "His extensive experience and exceptional talent in videography will elevate our ranch's visual content to new heights. We are lucky to have such a skilled and passionate filmmaker on board."Sơn's role at Horses.vn Vietnam Equestrian Club will not only focus on capturing the ranch's daily activities but also on creating stunning visuals for private events and weddings. His keen eye for detail and ability to tell a story through his videos will surely leave a lasting impression on guests and clients.Horses.vn Vietnam Equestrian Club is excited to welcome Nguyễn Hồng Sơn to their team and looks forward to the amazing projects he will bring to the ranch. With Sơn's expertise, the club aims to showcase the beauty and elegance of equestrian sports and events in Vietnam through captivating visuals. For more information on Horses.vn Vietnam Equestrian Club and their services, please visit their website at https://.horses.vn or contact Nguyễn Hồng Sơn at https://sonhaiproduction.com

