Full Circle Coaching Invests $78,000 to Launch ‘NextGen Chiropractic Coaching Scholarship’ for Chiropractic Future

Full Circle Coaching launches the NextGen Chiropractic Coaching Scholarship, committing $78K to mentor young chiropractors and ensure the future of care.

NORTH BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chiropractic care is more than a profession—it’s a calling, a mission, a way of restoring hope and health to communities. Yet today, many passionate, talented young chiropractors face an uphill battle when it comes to launching and sustaining their own practices. Without the right guidance and resources, the dream of owning a thriving, independent practice is slipping further out of reach for too many. Full Circle Coaching and Consulting , led by renowned chiropractor and mentor Dr. Tom Preston, is stepping up to change that narrative. With a deep commitment to preserving the mission of chiropractic and ensuring the next generation of doctors has the tools to succeed, Full Circle is proud to announce the launch of the “ NextGen Chiropractic Coaching Scholarship .” This transformative initiative pledges $78,000 in coaching scholarships, designed to empower the next wave of chiropractic doctors in Canada and help them build thriving, patient-centered practices.A Mission to Protect the Future of ChiropracticFor decades, chiropractors have been at the forefront of natural, hands-on healing—offering relief, wellness, and hope to countless individuals and families. But in an era of rising costs, corporate healthcare expansion, and increasing student debt, owning an independent chiropractic practice has become more challenging than ever. Many new doctors struggle to bridge the gap between clinical expertise and business success, leading to burnout, financial strain, and even the decision to leave the profession altogether.Dr. Tom Preston, founder of Full Circle Coaching and Consulting, has spent his career mentoring chiropractors to align their practices with their deeper purpose, ensuring both professional success and personal fulfillment. With this scholarship initiative, he aims to extend that same guidance to the next generation, helping young doctors break free from financial stress and step confidently into practice ownership with clarity, confidence, and a proven path to success.“Chiropractic is not just a career—it’s a calling, a way of serving humanity through the power of hands-on healing. But without the right business acumen, even the most passionate chiropractors struggle to keep their doors open. We refuse to let that happen. This scholarship is about more than financial assistance—it’s about giving young chiropractors the mentorship, tools, and support they need to thrive and carry this profession forward for decades to come.” — Dr. Tom PrestonA $78,000 Commitment to the Next Generation of HealersThe NextGen Chiropractic Coaching Scholarship will provide chiropractic doctors with access to expert coaching, business development strategies, and practice-building mentorship, ensuring they not only survive but thrive in today’s healthcare landscape. Scholarships will be awarded to doctors who demonstrate an unwavering passion for chiropractic care and a vision for creating lasting health impact in their communities.Through this initiative, Full Circle Coaching seeks to ignite a movement—one where independent chiropractic care remains strong, where doctors have the freedom to build practices that reflect their values, and where future generations continue to benefit from the healing power of chiropractic.How to ApplyEligible chiropractic doctors can apply for the NextGen Chiropractic Coaching Scholarship and find additional details at:

