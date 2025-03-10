Marketing Expert Nemtcev Highlights Popular KIA Models in the UAE

Marketing expert Iurii Nemtcev shares insights on popular KIA models in the UAE and offers tips on buying a used car safely through digital platforms.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KIA remains a strong contender in the UAE automotive market, attracting buyers with its affordable, well-equipped, and reliable vehicles. According to BOSO, an AI-powered classifieds platform for new and used cars, the most in-demand KIA models in 2025 include the Kia Seltos, Kia Sportage, and Kia Sorento among new vehicles, while Kia Rio, Kia Cerato, and Kia Picanto lead sales in the used car segment.Top-Selling KIA Models in the UAECompact SUVs continue to gain popularity, with Kia Seltos standing out for its modern technology, spacious interior, and competitive pricing. According to market data, Kia Seltos price in UAE starts at $17,000 for new models, while pre-owned options are available from $12,000.In the midsize SUV segment, Kia Sportage remains a top choice, offering a balance of affordability, advanced features, and build quality. Meanwhile, the Kia Sorento is favored by families looking for a seven-seater with enhanced performance and off-road capability.On the used car market, Kia for sale listings frequently include Kia Rio, Kia Cerato, and Kia Picanto. The Kia Rio is a popular choice for its fuel efficiency, while the Kia Cerato is valued for its low maintenance costs and dependability. The Kia Picanto, known for its compact size and affordability, remains a go-to option for city drivers.How to Buy a Used KIA Without the Risks"Buying a used car requires careful research. It's important to consider not just the price but also the vehicle’s condition, service history, and legal status," said Iurii Nemtcev, Head of SEO at BOSO and CEO of Big Lab digital marketing agency in Dubai Common mistakes buyers make when purchasing a used KIA include:- Skipping a history check, which can reveal previous accidents or ownership issues.- Opting for the lowest price, often overlooking potential mechanical problems.- Failing to compare market prices, which can lead to overpaying or missing better deals.How Digital Platforms Simplify the Buying ProcessAI-powered platforms are making it easier than ever to find reliable used cars. BOSO helps buyers by providing:- Detailed vehicle history reports – Access to past ownership, insurance claims, and maintenance records.- Real-time price comparison – Helping users secure the best Kia for sale deals in the UAE.- Fraud protection – AI-powered tools detect and remove suspicious listings."Technology is transforming the way people buy used cars. AI-driven platforms like BOSO give buyers access to verified listings, market insights, and fraud detection tools, making the process more secure and efficient," Nemtcev added.About BOSOBOSO is an AI-powered classifieds platform for buying and selling cars in the UAE. The platform provides real-time price analysis, automated vehicle history reports, and AI-driven fraud detection, helping buyers find the best deals on new and used vehicles.

