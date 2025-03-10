ARAX Holdings Corp. Receives Letter of Intent for Enterprise Payment Processing Collaboration

A significant milestone in developing secure, and compliant digital transactions, targeting the multi-billion-dollar high-risk payment processing industry.

At ARAX, we redefine payment processing with blockchain innovation. This LOI advances our identity-linked framework, enhancing compliance, fraud prevention, and trust in high-risk transactions.” — Michael Loubser - CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARAX Holdings Corp., a leader in blockchain -based enterprise solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from a prominent payment processing company. This potential collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of secure, compliant, and efficient digital transactions, targeting the multi-billion-dollar market for high-risk and age-restricted payment processing.The ARAX solution at the core of this collaboration is not just another payment security feature—it is a unique Digital Attributes and Asset Management System designed to seamlessly connect with trusted digital identity verification platforms. By integrating ARAX’s enterprise infrastructure, this solution introduces an entirely new paradigm for transaction authentication, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance.A Market Ripe for DisruptionThe global payment processing solutions market is projected to grow from $103.2 billion in 2023 to $160.0 billion by 2028, exhibiting a 9.2% CAGR. Within this, the high-risk payment gateway segment—which includes industries such as gaming, online wagering, and digital asset trading—is set to grow from $7.34 billion in 2024 to an estimated $14.5 billion by 2031, at an impressive 15.27% CAGR.Additionally, the age verification systems market, which is critical for ensuring compliance in regulated sectors, is projected to expand from $6 billion in 2023 to $14.5 billion by 2032, with a 10.5% CAGR. These figures underscore the massive growth potential within ARAX’s target industries.By introducing a verified digital attribute framework that links payment transactions to verifiable identities, the solution provides an unprecedented level of security, automation, and trust within the payment processing ecosystem How the System Works● ARAX Digital Attributes and Asset Management: ARAX provides the infrastructure, smart contract automation, and transaction processing framework that powers seamless integration into enterprise payment systems. This includes regulatory compliance automation, fraud mitigation tools, and real-time verification connectors.● Digital Identity Verification: A leading digital identity platform ( CorePass ) supplies the trusted identity layer, ensuring that all transactions are tied to verified users without compromising privacy.● Branded Implementation: The final solution will be fully integrated into the payment processor’s ecosystem, creating a frictionless user experience for both merchants and customers while ensuring compliance with regulatory framework.Implications for the IndustryThis collaboration is more than just a technical integration - it represents a fundamental transition in how high-risk transactions are conducted. By utilizing blockchain-driven digital attributes and identity-linked payments, ARAX is setting a new standard for merchant security, consumer trust, and regulatory transparency with a specific focus on fraud prevention.Given the massive market growth projections, ARAX is strategically positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for secure, compliant, and efficient payment solutions in high-risk and age-restricted industries.The Letter of Intent signals a major step toward bringing this next-generation solution to market. Both parties are actively working toward finalizing a definitive agreement that will outline the commercial structure, integration roadmap, and go-to-market strategy. The LOI is non-binding, aside from its confidentiality provisions, and will remain valid until a formal agreement is reached or withdrawn.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Media Contact NameARAX Holdings Corp.Email: contact@arax.ccWebsite: https://arax.cc Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995Certain statements contained in this press release may be construed as "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). All statements that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected on the basis of these statements.Investors should consider this cautionary statement, and furthermore, no assurance can be made that the transaction described in this report will be consummated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company also undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.About ARAX Holdings Corp.ARAX Holdings Corp. is a global leader in Blockchain as a Platform (BaaP) solutions, specializing in decentralized finance (DeFi), asset tokenization, ESG compliance, and enterprise blockchain integrations. Through its Core Blockchain, digital identity partnerships, Totams ERP & Asset Management Platform, and Lunaº Mesh technology, ARAX is redefining the future of digital asset management and decentralized trade finance.

