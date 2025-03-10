DNA sequencing Market to rise up to the USD 25,470 million by 2025 and to grow at a CAGR of 19.0%

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DNA sequencing market was valued at $6,243 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $25,470 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2017 to 2025. DNA sequencing is an umbrella term that includes both Sangers and Non-Sangers method of sequencing. In the DNA sequencing process, DNA is extracted, fragmented, and linked to adapters and primers for the amplification reaction (PCR) for library construction. Further, sequencing of the fragmented DNA is executed that furnishes a massive set of sequence data in a very small duration. This data is interpreted and analyzed by clinicians, researchers, scientists, and others through clinical, agricultural, forensic, and other applications. For instance, DNA sequencing has helped researchers identify desirable traits, which have led to resilient and productive livestock and crops. The increase in usage and application of DNA sequencing is expected to boost the market growth.Request for Sample Report for More Insights: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/163 Technological advancements, increase in applications of DNA sequencing, rise in collaborations & partnerships, and rise in genome mapping programs drive the growth of the global DNA sequencing market. However, scarcity of skilled professionals and concerns related to standardization of DNA sequencing-based diagnostics hinder the market growth. On the other hand, acceptance of cloud computing as potential data management service along with untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities.The consumables product segment occupies the highest share in the DNA sequencing product market, owing to their sheer usage and need throughout the sample preparation, library construction, and other pre-requisite steps of DNA sequencing. The sequencing by synthesis technology segment is anticipated to dominate the global DNA sequencing market as most of the widely-used DNA sequencing platforms utilize this technology in sequencing protocols. This segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2017.Based on application, the biomarkers and cancer segment dominates the market and the personalized medicine segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.7%. DNA sequencing possesses the potential to recognize a broad spectrum of genetic differences and supplement the generation of potent biomarkers in medicine and disease diagnostics. In addition, sequencing time, protocol length, and declining cost of DNA sequencing make it an ideal technology for biomarker discovery.Based on product, the consumables segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018, holding more than half of the global DNA sequencing market. This segment is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the platforms segment is expected to register at the highest CAGR of 22.0% from 2018 to 2025. The research also analyzes the services segment.Based on application, the biomarkers and cancer segment contributed to the highest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the personalized medicine segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 26.7% from 2018 to 2025.Based on technology, the sequencing by synthesis segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fifth of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the pyro sequencing segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period.On the basis of region, North America held more than two-fifths of the global DNA sequencing market and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period.Leading market players analyzed in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., LI-COR Biosciences, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/163 Key Market Segments:By Product:-ConsumableInstrumentServiceBy Application:-DiagnosticsBiomarkers & CancerReproductive HealthPersonalized MedicineForensicsOthersBy Technology:-Sequencing by SynthesisIon Semiconductor SequencingSequencing by LigationPyrosequencingSingle-molecule Real-time SequencingChain Termination SequencingNanopore SequencingBy End User:-Academic & Government Research InstitutesPharmaceutical CompaniesBiotechnology CompaniesHospitals & ClinicsBy Region:-North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 