With at 11.1% CAGR, Aircraft Leasing Market Anticipated to Reach $ 401.67 Billion by 2032

Aircraft Leasing Market Aircraft Leasing Market Size Aircraft Leasing Market Share

Key Companies Covered in Aircraft Leasing Market are AerCap (GECAS), Avolon, BBAM, Nordic Aviation Capital, SMBC Aviation Capital, ICBC Leasing, & Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aircraft leasing market was valued at USD 172.88 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand from USD 183.23 billion in 2024 to USD 401.67 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. In 2023, Europe led the market, accounting for a 50.32% share.A legally binding contract between two parties typically a lessor and a lessee is known as an aircraft lease. In return for recurrent sums known as lease payments, the lessor consents to loan the aircraft to the lessee for a specific amount of time. Instead of purchasing aircraft, airlines occasionally lease them. The tenant is the owner. The airline rents the aircraft for a predetermined sum each month or year in exchange for using it with its own logo and frequently in its own color. The increasing demand for low-cost airlines is a significant factor driving the aircraft leasing market growth. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Aircraft Leasing Market, 2024–2032."𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅:𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• AerCap (GECAS) (Ireland)• Avolon (Ireland)• BBAM (U.S.)• Nordic Aviation Capital (Ireland)• SMBC Aviation Capital (Ireland)• ICBC Leasing (China)• BOC Aviation (Singapore)• Air Lease Corporation (U.S.)• DAE Capital (UAE)• Boeing Capital Corporation (U.S.)𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭’𝐬 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Based on aircraft type, the market is classified into narrow body, wide body, and regional aircraft.In 2021, the narrow body segment is anticipated to be the largest. The expansion is attributable to an increase in global demand for narrow-body aircraft. Budget airlines and Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) in the airline business are primarily responsible for the increased demand. The next generation of aircraft can already fly lengthy routes, so the full-service airlines are now looking to increase the number of narrow-body aircraft in their fleets. In addition, the market for low-cost airlines has experienced a rise in demand for and purchases of these aircraft, and despite the pandemic's effects, airlines are currently observed placing large orders. This means that within the predicted period, high growth is anticipated.𝐃𝐫𝐲 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲Based on lease type, the market is segmented into wet lease, dry lease, and damp lease.Throughout the projected period, the dry lease segment is anticipated to experience significant expansion. The segment's expansion can be attributed to the dry lease aircraft's affordable operation and maintenance costs. In a dry lease, the lessor gives the aircraft to the lessee without a crew, so the lessee is responsible for all operational and maintenance expenditures. Since the lessee or the airline operator has complete control over the financial element, they employ several cost-cutting strategies to make aircraft maintenance and operation affordable. Although it is believed that dry leasing would also work well for the largest airlines, dry leasing is frequently used by low-cost and budget airlines. Additionally, the increasing use of dry-leased aircraft has led to job opportunities.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:𝐋𝐨𝐰-𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭One of the key movers is the global fleet expansion of low-cost carriers and budget airlines. To keep the cost of maintenance and operation to a minimum, these airline operators prefer to lease every aircraft in their fleet and lease out or return the aircraft after a short period of time. These airlines have been connecting every rural and urban area in their registered countries as a result of increasing passenger air traffic on domestic routes. For instance, low-cost carriers are doing incredibly well in the current climate for European aviation. Flag carriers are failing, slashing workers, and abandoning routes, but the low-cost sector is expanding quickly due to ongoing fleet expansion.On the contrary, due to the lack of proper infrastructure in developing economies, the aircraft leasing cannot be expanded across the globe, which may impede the market growth.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬In 2021, Europe dominated the aircraft leasing market share. In 2021, the market's size was USD 94.33 billion. The existence of a significant player, Aercap is credited with the area's expansion. More than half of the leased aircraft used by the airline sector is owned by the corporation. Due to its favorable tax structure and convenient business environment, Ireland is home to the majority of lessors. Additionally, the region has witnessed a rise in demand for leased aircraft as a result of the arrival of low-cost carriers. As a result, higher revenue growth rates are predicted during the forecast period.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞In 2021, AerCap successfully acquired GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) from General Electric. The combined firm has an order for roughly 450 of the world's most technologically advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft as well as a portfolio of more than 2,000 aircraft and 900 engines. AerCap is a market leader in all facets of aircraft leasing, boasting a robust portfolio and a wide range of clientele. The A320ceo and Neo Families, the A330, A350, 737NG, 737 MAX, and 787 aircraft make up 90% of AerCap's fleet of aircraft; these are the models that are in high demand around the globe.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: Business Jet Market Size, Share, Trends & Industry Demand by 2032 Aircraft Engine Market Size, Share, Overview & Industry Growth by 2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.