UV Blood Irradiation: Patients Medical in NYC Introduces Revolutionary Treatment for Chronic Illness

UV Blood Irradiation, involves exposing a small amount of the patient's blood to ultraviolet light and enhancing their ability to fight off infections

After years of battling Lyme disease with little relief, UV blood irradiation therapy at Patients Medical has been life-changing. My symptoms have improved, and I finally feel like myself again."” — Suzanne Somerset, Lyme Disease Paient using UV Light Therapy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients Medical, a leading integrative medical center in Manhattan, is excited to announce the introduction of Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation (UBI) therapy to its range of cutting-edge treatments. This revolutionary therapy, also known as UV light blood irradiation therapy, has shown tremendous promise for patients battling chronic illnesses, including autoimmune disorders, Lyme disease, viral infections, and even cancer.

UV Blood Irradiation involves exposing a small sample of the patient’s blood to ultraviolet light, which is then returned to the body. This process stimulates the immune system, enhancing the body’s ability to fight infections and reduce inflammation. It has been widely used in Europe and Asia and is now gaining traction in the United States, especially in New York.

Benefits of Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation

Patients suffering from chronic Lyme disease, viral infections, or autoimmune conditions may find relief with UBI therapy, which can be combined with ozone therapy for enhanced immune benefits. Dr. Rashmi Gulati, Medical Director at Patients Medical, explains, "Ultraviolet blood irradiation boosts the immune system and offers a natural, non-invasive alternative for treating chronic illnesses. It reduces inflammation, supports gut health, and can even aid in pain management."

Key benefits include:

Immune system enhancement – Stimulates the production of white blood cells and improves the body’s defense mechanism.

Reduction of chronic inflammation – Reduces inflammation linked to autoimmune conditions and chronic diseases.

ultraviolet blood irradiation lyme disease. Symptom improvement in Lyme disease, autoimmune disorders, and more – Particularly helpful for patients with viral and bacterial infections.

Chronic pain relief – Addresses inflammation and offers pain relief for chronic sufferers.

Safe and non-invasive with minimal side effects – Unlike some aggressive treatments, UBI therapy is gentle and typically has few, if any, side effects.

Does Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation Work?

For those asking, "Does ultraviolet blood irradiation work?", clinical studies and ultraviolet blood irradiation reviews have shown significant improvements for many patients. Those with Lyme disease, chronic viral infections, and autoimmune conditions have shared positive experiences after undergoing UBI therapy. Additionally, ultraviolet blood irradiation cost remains relatively affordable compared to other cutting-edge therapies, making it accessible to more patients seeking a holistic approach.

Understanding Ultraviolet Light Therapy and Phototherapy

In addition to UBI therapy, ultraviolet light therapy is also commonly used in treating skin conditions like psoriasis. Psoriasis is a chronic skin disease that causes red, scaly patches on the skin, and although there is no known cure, phototherapy (also called ultraviolet light therapy) is a widely accepted method for reducing symptoms and improving skin health.

What is Psoriasis?

Psoriasis is a skin disorder that can cause red, scaly patches to appear, primarily affecting areas like the scalp, forehead, back, and behind the ears. Unlike other skin conditions, psoriasis is not contagious, and its exact cause remains unknown. However, it’s believed that the disease stems from an overactive immune system that triggers the rapid growth of new skin cells before old skin has time to shed.

While there is no definitive cure, the severity of psoriasis can vary, from mild to chronic. Patients with chronic psoriasis often face disrupted sleep, physical discomfort, and psychological effects due to the visible appearance of the disease. Phototherapy offers a promising solution for many of these individuals.

Treating Psoriasis with Phototherapy

Phototherapy is one of the most effective treatments for psoriasis. Doctors and dermatologists widely recommend it because it mimics the beneficial effects of natural sunlight. UVB light therapy is a popular form of treatment that slows the excessive production of skin cells. This therapy works by increasing healthy skin cell production, and it can be administered to large affected areas with minimal side effects.

Other topical treatments, such as creams and ointments, are often prescribed for patients with mild cases of psoriasis. However, when these methods fall short, phototherapy offers a targeted approach for more severe cases. With regular sessions, psoriasis patients can see substantial improvements in their skin health and quality of life.

Managing Psoriasis and Skin Care

In addition to phototherapy, people living with psoriasis must maintain a strict skin care regimen to prevent flare-ups. Key strategies for managing psoriasis include:

Keep skin moisturized: Dry, flaky skin is a hallmark of psoriasis, so patients should always keep their skin well-hydrated with creams and lotions.

Warm baths: Daily 15-minute warm baths using mild soap can relieve itching and remove dead skin.

Lifestyle changes: Patients should avoid smoking and drinking, eat a healthy diet, stay hydrated, get proper sleep, and engage in regular exercise.

Combining Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation and Phototherapy

While UVB therapy focuses on skin conditions, Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation (UBI) works internally to boost the immune system. Together, they offer a comprehensive approach for people with autoimmune diseases that affect both the skin and internal organs, such as psoriasis or chronic viral infections.

At Patients Medical, we incorporate UBI therapy into broader treatment plans to improve overall health and wellness. For patients seeking holistic options to manage their conditions, UBI therapy combined with ozone therapy can lead to significant symptom reduction.

Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation Equipment and Costs

Patients interested in this therapy might be curious about the ultraviolet blood irradiation machine for sale, the cost of treatments, and what to expect during sessions. At Patients Medical, we use state-of-the-art ultraviolet blood irradiation equipment that ensures safe and effective treatment. Ultraviolet blood irradiation cost can vary depending on individual treatment needs, but it is typically affordable and covered by many insurance plans for chronic conditions.

For more information on the specifics of ultraviolet blood irradiation cost or if you’re considering purchasing an ultraviolet blood irradiation machine for home use, we recommend consulting with one of our healthcare providers to determine the best course of action for your needs.

Side Effects of Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation

Patients often ask, "What are the side effects of ultraviolet blood irradiation?" While most patients experience few to no side effects, some individuals may have mild reactions such as temporary redness or soreness at the site of treatment. Overall, ultraviolet blood irradiation side effects are minimal compared to more invasive therapies.

What the Research Says: Is There Proof that Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation is Effective?

UBI therapy has a long history of use in Europe and Asia, and more recent studies have begun to demonstrate its effectiveness in treating Lyme disease, viral infections, and autoimmune disorders. For those wondering, "Is there proof that ultraviolet blood irradiation is effective?" clinical evidence suggests that many patients experience symptom relief and immune system improvement after undergoing treatment.

Begin Your Journey to Wellness with Patients Medical

At Patients Medical, we pride ourselves on offering personalized care that focuses on the root cause of illness. Whether you're dealing with Chronic Disease Treatment, autoimmune issues, or skin conditions like psoriasis, our integrative approach, which includes ultraviolet blood irradiation (UBI) therapy, is designed to help you heal from within. Our team works closely with each patient to develop a tailored treatment plan that addresses your specific health concerns.

To learn more about UVB therapy, UBI therapy, or to schedule a free consultation with our specialist Dr. Stuart Weg, call us at 1-212-794-8800. We look forward to supporting you on your journey to better health.

Legal Disclaimer:

