With a 8.73% CAGR, Dietary Supplements Market Size to Worth USD 182.52 Billion by 2032

NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global dietary supplements market was valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟖𝟔.𝟕𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is anticipated to expand significantly, reaching𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟗𝟑.𝟒𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 and projected to grow to 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟖𝟐.𝟓𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This growth reflects a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟕𝟑% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. In 2023, the Asia Pacific region led the market, accounting for 41.97% of the global share.Dietary supplements, defined as products that include at least one dietary ingredient and are intended for oral consumption, are gaining traction worldwide. The market's growth is largely fueled by the increasing demand for sports and athletic performance-enhancing supplements. Additionally, the growing consumer focus on meeting daily micronutrient needs and rising expenditures on health and wellness products are key factors driving the expansion of the food supplements market.Fortune Business Insights™ offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled “Dietary Supplements Industry Share, Industry Growth, and Forecast Report, 2024-2032.”𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅:𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 & 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Market Size Value in 2024: USD 93.46 billionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 182.52 billionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 8.73% (2024-2032)Base Year: 2023Historical Data: 2019-2022Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 240𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Proteins, and Others), By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, and Powders), By Application (Energy & Weight Management, Bone & Joint Health, General Health, Immunity, Brain & Mental Health, Skin/Hair/Nails, Cardiac Health, Healthy Aging, and Others), By End-User (Children, Adults, Pregnant Women, and Geriatric), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Online, and Others)𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Rising Demand for Personalized Supplements to Augment Market Growth | Rising Focus on Preventive Healthcare Measures to Favor Industry Growth𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• Amway Corp (U.S.)• Abbott (U.S.)• Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (U.S.)• Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)• Glanbia Nutritionals (U.S.)• Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)• Arkopharma (France)• Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)• GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The global dietary supplements market is segmented by type, with the vitamins segment leading in 2023 due to widespread consumption driven by concerns over vitamin deficiencies in both developed and developing nations. By form, tablets hold a significant share because of their affordability, longer shelf life, and ease of consumption. The market is also divided by application, with the general health segment dominating as consumers increasingly focus on long-term well-being. Additionally, the adult segment leads among end-users, reflecting rising health awareness and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare.In terms of distribution channels, pharmacies hold the largest share due to consumer trust and the guidance provided by pharmacists. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region dominates the market, fueled by rising health awareness and increasing disposable incomes. This regional growth highlights the expanding demand for dietary supplements as more people prioritize health and wellness. Overall, the market’s segmentation underscores the diverse factors driving its growth, from product affordability to regional economic development.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dietary-supplements-market-102082 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭The global dietary supplements market is driven by increasing health awareness and the growing desire to prevent chronic diseases, alongside a rising elderly population that demands more health-supporting products like vitamins and probiotics. The prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes is pushing consumers toward preventive healthcare, while the expansion of e-commerce platforms has made supplements more accessible worldwide. Additionally, innovation in product offerings, including personalized and plant-based supplements, caters to diverse preferences, and the growing interest in fitness and sports nutrition is fueling demand for protein supplements and performance-enhancing products.𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭The global dietary supplements market offers significant growth opportunities, including the rising demand for personalized nutrition tailored to individual health needs and genetic profiles. Emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, present potential due to increasing disposable incomes and health awareness. Additionally, consumer preference for natural and clean-label products is driving innovation in plant-based and organic supplements. The integration of digital health tools, like apps and wearable devices, allows brands to offer targeted solutions, while the COVID-19 pandemic has sustained demand for immune-boosting products such as vitamin C, zinc, and elderberry. These trends highlight the market’s potential for expansion and innovation.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:The Asia Pacific dietary supplements market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period, driven by increasing health awareness and the widespread adoption of health-boosting products in the region. Meanwhile, North America is experiencing a rising demand for dietary supplements due to the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes and obesity, highlighting the region’s focus on preventive health and wellness. 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: Abbott expanded its product portfolio by launching PediaSure with the Nutri-Pull system. The nutria-pull system contains vitamin K2, vitamin D, vitamin C, and casein phosphopeptides (CPPs), designed for children's growth and overall development.

