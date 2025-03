With a 8.73% CAGR, Dietary Supplements Market Size to Worth USD 182.52 Billion by 2032

Dietary Supplements Market Dietary Supplements Market Size

Key companies covered in dietary supplements market report are Amway Corp, Abbott, Nestle S.A., Arkopharma and Others.

Growing Focus on Quality Supplements Production to Spur Demand | Increasing Health-consciousness in Asia Pacific to Promote Growth” — Fortune Business Insights

NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global dietary supplements market was valued at ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ• ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ and is anticipated to expand significantly, reaching๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ” ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ and projected to grow to ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ. This growth reflects a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ‘% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. In 2023, the Asia Pacific region led the market, accounting for 41.97% of the global share.Dietary supplements, defined as products that include at least one dietary ingredient and are intended for oral consumption, are gaining traction worldwide. The market's growth is largely fueled by the increasing demand for sports and athletic performance-enhancing supplements. Additionally, the growing consumer focus on meeting daily micronutrient needs and rising expenditures on health and wellness products are key factors driving the expansion of the food supplements market.Fortune Business Insightsโ„ข offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled โ€œDietary Supplements Industry Share, Industry Growth, and Forecast Report, 2024-2032.โ€๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐š ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐๐ƒ๐ :๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž & ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:Market Size Value in 2024: USD 93.46 billionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 182.52 billionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 8.73% (2024-2032)Base Year: 2023Historical Data: 2019-2022Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 240๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€ ๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ: By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Proteins, and Others), By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, and Powders), By Application (Energy & Weight Management, Bone & Joint Health, General Health, Immunity, Brain & Mental Health, Skin/Hair/Nails, Cardiac Health, Healthy Aging, and Others), By End-User (Children, Adults, Pregnant Women, and Geriatric), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Online, and Others)๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐——๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€: Rising Demand for Personalized Supplements to Augment Market Growth | Rising Focus on Preventive Healthcare Measures to Favor Industry Growth๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:โ€ข Amway Corp (U.S.)โ€ข Abbott (U.S.)โ€ข Nestlรฉ S.A. (Switzerland)โ€ข Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (U.S.)โ€ข Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)โ€ข Glanbia Nutritionals (U.S.)โ€ข Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)โ€ข Arkopharma (France)โ€ข Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)โ€ข GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:The global dietary supplements market is segmented by type, with the vitamins segment leading in 2023 due to widespread consumption driven by concerns over vitamin deficiencies in both developed and developing nations. By form, tablets hold a significant share because of their affordability, longer shelf life, and ease of consumption. The market is also divided by application, with the general health segment dominating as consumers increasingly focus on long-term well-being. Additionally, the adult segment leads among end-users, reflecting rising health awareness and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare.In terms of distribution channels, pharmacies hold the largest share due to consumer trust and the guidance provided by pharmacists. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region dominates the market, fueled by rising health awareness and increasing disposable incomes. This regional growth highlights the expanding demand for dietary supplements as more people prioritize health and wellness. Overall, the marketโ€™s segmentation underscores the diverse factors driving its growth, from product affordability to regional economic development.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐“๐Ž๐‚: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dietary-supplements-market-102082 ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe global dietary supplements market is driven by increasing health awareness and the growing desire to prevent chronic diseases, alongside a rising elderly population that demands more health-supporting products like vitamins and probiotics. The prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes is pushing consumers toward preventive healthcare, while the expansion of e-commerce platforms has made supplements more accessible worldwide. Additionally, innovation in product offerings, including personalized and plant-based supplements, caters to diverse preferences, and the growing interest in fitness and sports nutrition is fueling demand for protein supplements and performance-enhancing products.๐๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe global dietary supplements market offers significant growth opportunities, including the rising demand for personalized nutrition tailored to individual health needs and genetic profiles. Emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, present potential due to increasing disposable incomes and health awareness. Additionally, consumer preference for natural and clean-label products is driving innovation in plant-based and organic supplements. The integration of digital health tools, like apps and wearable devices, allows brands to offer targeted solutions, while the COVID-19 pandemic has sustained demand for immune-boosting products such as vitamin C, zinc, and elderberry. These trends highlight the marketโ€™s potential for expansion and innovation.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:The Asia Pacific dietary supplements market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period, driven by increasing health awareness and the widespread adoption of health-boosting products in the region. Meanwhile, North America is experiencing a rising demand for dietary supplements due to the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes and obesity, highlighting the regionโ€™s focus on preventive health and wellness. Both regions reflect the global trend of prioritizing health through dietary supplementation.๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:๐๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ฆ๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘: Abbott expanded its product portfolio by launching PediaSure with the Nutri-Pull system. The nutria-pull system contains vitamin K2, vitamin D, vitamin C, and casein phosphopeptides (CPPs), designed for childrenโ€™s growth and overall development.๐‘๐ž๐š๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ: Nutraceuticals Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast, 2032 Probiotics Market Size, Share, Growth, Report, 2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.