Global Data Center Rack Market Size Worth USD 9.5 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 9.7%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in popularity of server virtualization & remote control, and increase in adoption of data center rack technology across enterprises to enhance the operation & productivity drive the global data center rack market. However, improper power management, UPS battery failures, and data security, restrict the market growth. On the other hand, stringent security requirement and increase in demand for more compact and scalable server types will present new growth opportunities for the global graphene electronics market in the coming years.The global data center rack industry generated $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2031 witnessing a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.Major industry players such as Black Box, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Oracle Corporation, Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets, Schneider Electric, Eaton Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., LtdRequest Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07462 By region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global data center rack market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The rising investment in advanced technologies such as data center rack to improve business and costumer experience are anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities for the data center rack market in North America. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology that propel the growth of the market in this region.On the basis of rack type, the cabinets/enclosed racks segment contributed to the largest share of around two-thirds of the global data center rack market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. Also, the same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in prominence of data center racks and cabinets as essential components of the IT infrastructure of business.Buy this Complete Report (503 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Based on component, the solution segment garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global data center rack market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. This is due to advances in technologies enabling data center rack to transform industries including manufacturing, healthcare, and others. However, the service segment is projected to witness highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. The adoption of data center rack services enhances software implementation, maximize the value of existing installation by optimizing it, and minimize the deployment cost and risks. These factors are projected to fuel the segment's growth.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07462 In terms of rack height, the 42U and below segment contributed to the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global data center rack market in 2021, and is expected to maintain progressive growth during the forecast period. It is compatible with a wide variety of servers and rack-mountable networking equipment, which drives the segment. However, the 43U up to 52U segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Due to rising space of organization, rack sizes have increased to accommodate a greater number of racks.

