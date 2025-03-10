FALCON SEES MALTA SHINE AT THE SAVOY LONDON MIP WITH STARS PETER ANDRE, NOAH HUNTLEY AND VICTORIA EKANOYE

Noah Huntley and Victoria Ekanoye stars of Falcon outside the Savoy London Mip FALCON POSTER NOAH HUNTLEY AND VICTORIA EKANOYE Producer Daniel Coll

VALETTA , VALETTA, MALTA, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malta’s Falcon Generates Buzz at MIPTV 2025 – Aiming to Begin Filming This SummerMalta and Gozo have once again proven their global appeal in the entertainment industry, as the upcoming four-part TV series Falcon made waves at MIPTV 2025 in LONDON. The show, set entirely in the Maltese Islands, has already drawn strong interest from international broadcasters, distributors, and investors, paving the way for what is set to be a unique and ambitious production to be filmed in Malta later this year.Produced by Picture Point Films Limited, Falcon is a high-stakes drama that blends intrigue, action, and Maltese history, taking audiences on a thrilling journey through the ancient streets of Valletta, the rugged coastlines of Gozo, and the hidden secrets of the islands. The project is set to bring significant investment and job opportunities to Malta’s film industry while playing a major role in promoting tourism and international interest in the islands.Star Power at MIPTVAdding to the excitement, international actors Noah Huntley (28 Days Later, The Royals) and Victoria Ekanoye (Coronation Street, The Royals, Sense & Sensibility ) were seen promoting the show at MIPTV, meeting with industry executives and media representatives. Huntley flew in from the USA, while Ekanoye arrived from Cannes, both helping to generate significant buzz around the much-anticipated series.A Story Rooted in Malta’s HistoryFalcon follows a professor of antiquities who stumbles upon a long-buried secret with the power to change history. As Falcon delves deeper, he finds himself caught in a web of danger, deception, and powerful forces determined to keep the truth hidden.With Noah Huntley leading the cast alongside Victoria Ekanoye, and with guest star Peter Andre, Falcon promises to deliver cinematic visuals, gripping storytelling, and a deep connection to Malta’s past and present.“The response at MIPTV has been excellent,” says Daniel Coll, producer of Falcon. “Broadcasters and distributors are really excited about a series that’s so deeply connected to Malta. The support and enthusiasm we’ve received have reinforced our belief that Falcon is going to be something special. It’s brilliantly penned by David Thorp, and we can’t wait to bring it to life on screen.”Malta’s Film Industry in the Spotlight – Local Actors Wanted!With Falcon set to start filming in late summer, Picture Point Films is actively searching for Maltese and Gozitan actors to join the cast. The production is looking for talent across various roles, from key supporting characters to background artists, ensuring that the series feels authentic and true to its Maltese setting.“This is a fantastic opportunity for local actors to be part of a major international TV series,” says Coll. “We’re committed to making Falcon as real and immersive as possible, and that starts with getting the right Maltese talent on screen.”Beyond casting, the production is also working closely with local businesses, hotels, and service providers, ensuring that Falcon benefits not just the film industry, but also the wider Maltese economy.PICTURE POINT FILMSmail@picturepoint.co.ukMOB:0044 (0)7855 197661

INTERVIEWS OUTSIDE SAVOY LONDON NOAH HUNTLEY , VICTORIA EKANOYE

