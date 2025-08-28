Gothika Unveils New Line of Spooky Umbrellas, Perfect for the Halloween Season

EPPING, NH, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gothika , a leading brand in gothic fashion, is proud to announce the launch of their new line of spooky umbrellas . These unique and stylish umbrellas are the perfect accessory for those who want to add a touch of darkness to their everyday look. With a gothic style pagoda top and a push button open feature, these umbrellas are unlike anything else in the market.According to Scott Smiledge , the creative director at Gothika, these new umbrellas are a game changer for the brand. "We are excited to introduce our new line of spooky umbrellas to the world. They are not only functional but also a statement piece that reflects our brand's aesthetic. The gothic style pagoda top and push button open feature are something that is not commonly found in the umbrella industry, making our products truly unique."The new line of spooky umbrellas is now available for purchase on Gothika's official website, as well as on popular online retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Tik Tok Shop. Customers can choose from a variety of designs, including skulls, bats, and other spooky motifs. These umbrellas are not only perfect for the upcoming Halloween season but also a great addition to any gothic fashion lover's collection.Gothika has always been known for its edgy and unconventional fashion choices, and the new line of spooky umbrellas is no exception. With their eye-catching designs and high-quality construction, these umbrellas are sure to be a hit among fans of the brand and anyone looking to add a touch of darkness to their wardrobe. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own one of these unique and stylish umbrellas, available now on Gothika.com and other major retailers.

