Beauveria Bassiana Market Valuation Worth USD 195.1 Million by 2032, At 8.4% CAGR - Report by Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the " beauveria bassiana market " was valued at $89.2 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $195.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.The beauveria bassiana market has experienced rapid growth driven by an increase in demand for sustainable agricultural solutions, stringent regulations on chemical pesticide usage, and rising awareness about environmental conservation. Technological advancements in production processes and expanding adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) practices further fuel market expansion, offering effective and eco-friendly alternatives for pest control in agriculture.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A52991 The growth of the beauveria bassiana market is primarily driven by increase in awareness about sustainable pest management practices. As the demand for eco-friendly alternatives to chemical pesticides rises, beauveria bassiana, a naturally occurring fungus with proven effectiveness against a wide range of pests, has gained traction globally. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding the use of chemical pesticides, along with growing concerns about their adverse effects on human health and the environment, further boost the adoption of beauveria bassiana. Furthermore, the versatility, safety profile, and efficacy in pest control across various agricultural and horticultural applications contribute significantly to the beauveria bassiana market expansion.Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In recent years, the adoption of beauveria bassiana has surged in North America, propelled by the region's strong focus on sustainable agriculture, stringent regulations governing chemical pesticide usage, and escalating consumer preference for organic produce. Furthermore, strong research and development infrastructure, coupled with extensive distribution networks, ensure the availability and accessibility of beauveria bassiana products to farmers.Procure Complete Report (251 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/beauveria-bassiana-market/purchase-options Furthermore, government agencies and agricultural organizations actively promote integrated pest management (IPM) initiatives, advocating beauveria bassiana as an essential element in pest control strategies across North America. These factors collectively highlight increase in significance of beauveria bassiana in North America.Leading Market Players: -BASF SECertis USA L.L.C.Filnova S.r.l.Tari- BiotechT.Stanes and Company LimitedARBICO OrganicsAgrigem Ltd.Fargro LimitedAndermatt Group AGNovozymes A/SFor Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A52991 The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter's five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth.Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.