With a 6.85% CAGR, Skin Lightening Products Market Expected to Reach USD 16.42 Billion by 2032

The global skin-lightening products market report covered key companies such as Beiersdorf, Unilever, Revlon Inc., Kao Corporation, & Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global skin lightening products market size was valued at USD 9.67 billion in 2024. The market is expected to expand to USD 16.42 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.85% over the study period 2025-2032.Skin lightening products are infused with ingredients, including retinols, antioxidants, vitamin C, and others that boost the skin’s brightness while enhancing the skin discoloration. The growing demand for plant-based skin illuminating products is set to flourish market expansion. In 2024, Clariant AG, a Switzerland-based specialty chemical firm, announced a joint venture agreement with Plant Advanced Technologies (PAT) to formulate patented, proprietary plant milking and target binding technologies.The limitation or shutdown of operations of modern trade operators, such as supermarkets and cosmetic shops owing to the lockdown restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, led to a significant impact on sales of the product. Despite this, product consumption across several nations globally was aided by bulk buying of personal care products by consumers to avoid scarcity issues.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅:𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 & 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰: USD 9.67 Billion𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮: USD 16.42 Billion𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗲: CAGR of 6.85% % (2025-2032)𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿: 2023𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮: 2019-2022𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆: 2019-2032𝗡𝗼. 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀: 190𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Form (Creams, Soaps, Lotions, Gels, and Others), By Formulation (Synthetic and Organic & Natural), By End-User (Women and Men), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy Stores, Online Channels, and Others).𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Rising Demand for Functional Skincare Products to Drive Market Growth| Increasing Demand for Plant-based Skin Illuminating Products to Favor Market Growth𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:Top Companies Emphasize Getting Approvals for Their Products to Gain a Competitive EdgeKey companies, including The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever Plc, L’Oréal S.A., and others, emphasize launching newer innovative formulation-based skincare products to establish market position and boost their product portfolio. A wide range of companies are also focusing on securing approvals for their products to achieve a competitive advantage.𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• L’Oréal S.A. (France)• Beiersdorf AG (Germany)• Unilever, Plc. (U.K.)• The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.)• Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan)• Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (U.S.)• Kao Corporation (Japan)• Avon Natural Products, Inc. (U.K.)• Revlon Inc. (U.S.)• Himalaya Wellness Company (India)𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Creams Segment Dominated Driven by Ease of AbsorptionOn the basis of form, the market is classified into soaps, gels, lotions, creams, and others. The creams segment accounted for the largest skin lightening products market share in 2023 on account of the ease of absorption of creams. In addition, various multiple skincare advantages, such as nourishment, hydration, and moisturization are provided by creams.Greater Production of Cosmetics Made Using Safer Synthetics to Spur Segment GrowthIn terms of formulation, the market is divided into organic & natural and synthetic. The synthetic segment led in 2023, fueled by greater production of illuminating cosmetics manufactured using safer forms of synthetics, compounds, and chemicals.Greater Demand for Innovative Products to Expedite Women’s Segment ExpansionWith respect to end-user, the market is segregated into men and women. The women segment secured the largest share in 2023, spurred by greater demand among female consumers for innovative brightening products for their skin-related treatments. A National Centre for Biotechnology Information December 2020 survey for Kumasi, Ghana-based respondents reported that 56.6% of the women respondents stated the deployment of skin lightening products compared to 26.6% of the male respondents in Ghana.Surging Adoption of Online Shopping to Propel Online Channels Segment GrowthBy distribution channel, the market is categorized into specialty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, online channels, pharmacy stores, and others. The online channels segment is projected to witness fastest-growth during the forecast period, which can be credited to the growing adoption of online shopping for personal care goods. This factor boosts the product revenues of online retailers.On the regional front, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:Surging Trend of Intravenous (IV) Drips to Foster Market ExpansionA multitude of skin-absorbable minerals and vitamins are offered by IV drips-based skin bleaching products that cater to the replenishment, nutrition, and hydration requirements of the user’s skin. In addition, newer market growth opportunities are presented by growing suggestions given by skincare experts for IV-drips-based products to offer improved skin health-benefitting solutions to users.Despite such opportunities, the health risks owing to higher presence of mercury in products may hinder skin lightening products market growth.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:Asia Pacific Led Global Market Fueled by Growing Aging PopulationAsia Pacific observed the largest share of the market in 2023 on account of the rising aging population and greater demand for anti-aging property-based skin lightening products among women in South Korea, Japan, and China. The growing consumer demand for skin lightening treatments is further contributing to regional growth.North America skin lightening products market captured the second highest share in 2023, which can be credited to consistent celebrity endorsement activities by prominent companies. This factor is bolstering the consumer demand for brightening and innovative cosmetics, impelling product sales in the U.S.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:March 2024: eclat superior, an Indian cosmetic brand, launched a new Glutathione face cream consisting of skin brightening ingredients including vitamin C, niacinamide, alpha arbutin, licorice extracts, and lactic acid. The product is available at Amazon.in shopping site.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰:𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: Skincare Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032 Cosmetics Market Share, Growth, Report, 2032

