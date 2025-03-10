Global Taxi Market to Reach USD 120.89 Billion by 2027, Driven by Urban Mobility & Ride-Hailing Demand | says AMR

Surge in ride-hailing and ride-sharing services demand, rise in online channels for taxi booking, and increase in the total cost of ownership fuel the market.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PORTLAND, Ore., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Taxi Market by Booking Type (Online Booking and Offline Booking), Service Type (Ride-hailing and Ride-sharing), and Vehicle Type (Cars, Motorcycle, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global taxi industry size generated $69.18 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $120.89 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.Download Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10565 Prime determinants of growthIncrease in demand for ride-hailing and ride-sharing services, surge in demand from online taxi booking channels, and rise in cost of vehicle ownership drive the growth of the global taxi market. However, improvement in public transportation and varying government regulations on taxi services in different countries restrain the market growth. On the other hand, development of robo-taxies and emergence of eco-friendly electric cab services create new opportunities in the coming years. The online booking segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on booking type, the online booking segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding more than four-fifths of the global taxi market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to flexibility and convenience offered by this booking type and rise in usage of internet and smartphones by people across the world. The report also offers a detailed analysis of the offline booking segment. The ride-hailing segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast periodBased on service type, the ride-hailing segment held the largest market share, accounting for more than half of the global taxi market in 2019, and will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in cost of vehicle ownership, need for reducing traffic for environmental concerns, and government regulations to promote ride-hailing options. However, the ride-sharing segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to the preference for carpool and bike pool services among the regular office commuters. Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10930 LAMEA, followed by North America, to grow at the fastest rateBased on region, LAMEA, followed by North America, is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for alternative transportation , rapid urbanization, and digitization. However, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global taxi market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is attributed to rapid adoption rate of ride-sharing services among customers in countries such as India, Vietnam, China, and Singapore.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬Grab, Careem, Dubai Taxi Corporation, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., Lyft, Inc, Nihon Kotsu Co., Ltd, Yandex, Maxi Mobility Spain, S.L., Bolt Technology OU, FREE NOW, Gojek Tech, Curb Mobility, Gett, Uber Technologies Inc𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/taxi-market/purchase-options Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis study presents analytical depiction of the global taxi market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.The overall taxi market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global taxi market with a detailed impact analysis.The current taxi market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 