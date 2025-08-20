Gothika Partners with Amazon to Offer Spooky Umbrellas for Halloween

Gothika + Amazon = A Better Customer Experience

EPPING, NH, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gothika , a leading manufacturer of Halloween contact lenses and spooky umbrellas, has announced its partnership with Amazon as its primary retail point for umbrellas. This collaboration will make it easier for customers to get their hands on Gothika's unique and high-quality umbrellas, just in time for the Halloween season.According to Scott Smiledge, spokesperson for Gothika, "We are thrilled to partner with Amazon to offer our spooky umbrellas to a wider audience. With Amazon's vast reach and efficient delivery system, customers can now easily purchase our umbrellas and add a touch of spookiness to their Halloween costumes."While Gothika's umbrellas will be available on Amazon, the company will continue to sell its popular Halloween contact lenses exclusively through its website, gothika.com . This move will allow Gothika to maintain its high standards of quality and safety for its contact lenses, which require proper fitting and handling by a professional.Gothika's umbrella collection includes popular brands like Gothic Rebel and Umbrellox, known for their unique designs and high-quality materials. With this partnership, customers can now conveniently browse and purchase these umbrellas on Amazon, making their Halloween shopping experience even more enjoyable.Gothika's partnership with Amazon is a testament to the company's commitment to providing customers with the best Halloween products. With this collaboration, customers can expect a seamless shopping experience and access to a wider range of spooky umbrellas. To learn more about Gothika and its products, visit gothika.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.