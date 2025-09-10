Gothika.com Unveils New Designs for Halloween Contact Lenses and Gothic Umbrellas for 2025 Season

Halloween parties coming back in full force.

Halloween Contact Lenses In The USA

EPPING, NH, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gothika.com , the leading online retailer for gothic-inspired fashion and accessories, is excited to announce the release of their new designs for Halloween contact lenses and gothic umbrellas for the 2025 season. Founder Scott Smiledge believes that this year's Halloween season will be the biggest yet and encourages people to plan early for their spooky celebrations.With Halloween just around the corner, Gothika.com is thrilled to offer their customers a wide range of new contact lens designs to complete their eerie looks. From blood-red to pitch-black, these lenses are perfect for adding a touch of darkness to any costume. The company takes pride in providing high-quality and FDA-approved lenses that are safe for wearers' eyes.In addition to the new contact lens designs, Gothika.com is also launching their new line of gothic-inspired umbrellas. These umbrellas feature intricate designs and patterns that are sure to make a statement. Whether it's for a rainy day or to add a touch of gothic flair to an outfit, these umbrellas are a must-have for any goth enthusiast.Founder Scott Smiledge is confident that this year's Halloween season will be the biggest yet, and encourages people to plan early for their festivities. He says, "We are excited to offer our customers new and unique designs for Halloween contact lenses and gothic umbrellas. Our goal is to provide our customers with high-quality products that allow them to express their individuality and embrace their love for all things gothic."Gothika.com's new designs for Halloween contact lenses and gothic umbrellas are now available for purchase on their website. With limited quantities, customers are encouraged to plan early and secure their desired designs before they sell out. For more information and to view the new designs, visit Gothika.com.

