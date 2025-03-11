Brands and Purpose: New Analysis Explores the Fine Line Between Authenticity and Marketing Strategy

Purpose Washing in Action: Too often brands undergo a superficial makeover, prioritising appearance over genuine purpose Matteo Rinaldi, Human Centric Group co-founder, adjunct professor at Luiss Business School, and author of two marketing best-sellers Purpose is not just about making claims, it should be embedded into the brand's core values to really work

A new analysis by Human Centric Group explores the role of authenticity in branding and how purpose-driven strategies impact consumer trust and business success

Consumers are increasingly savvy, and in an era of transparency, only those who walk the talk will reap the rewards” — Matteo Rinaldi

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumer expectations evolve, brands are increasingly incorporating purpose-driven messaging into their strategies. However, a new article published by Human Centric Group , a London-based branding agency, explores the challenges companies face in ensuring that these commitments align with their business practices.Titled "From Purpose-Driven to Purpose-Washed: The Rise and Fall of Brand Integrity," the article by Matteo Rinaldi, adjunct professor at Luiss Business School and co-founder of Human Centric Group, examines the impact of purpose-driven branding on consumer trust and business performance. It highlights how brands that effectively integrate purpose into their operations strengthen their market position, while those that fail to align messaging with action may face reputational challenges.Key Themes from the Article• The Role of Authenticity: Companies such as Patagonia and KIND have demonstrated that embedding purpose into their business models can enhance consumer trust and long-term success.• Consumer Expectations: Insights from GWI indicate that while brand purpose can influence loyalty, factors such as product quality and financial incentives continue to play a significant role in purchasing decisions.• Market Dynamics: The competitive landscape is shifting, with emerging brands like On Running and New Balance integrating both purpose and innovation, challenging more established players.“Consumers are becoming more discerning about the brands they support,” says Matteo Rinaldi. “Purpose-driven branding can be a strong differentiator, but for it to be effective, it must be aligned with meaningful actions.”The article, available on the Human Centric Group website, provides case studies and data-driven insights into how brands can successfully integrate purpose into their strategies while maintaining credibility.About Matteo RinaldiMatteo Rinaldi is a senior marketing strategy consultant and co-founder of Human Centric Group, with extensive experience driving brand growth for companies such as Danone, Carlsberg, Revlon, PepsiCo, and Visa. With a global perspective and expertise in cultural insights, he has contributed to impactful brand strategies across multiple industries. In addition to consulting, he teaches marketing worldwide and has held roles at L’Oréal and Coca-Cola HBC.About Human Centric GroupHuman Centric Group is a strategic branding agency that collaborates with global brands to build strong connections with their audiences. By combining data-driven insights with a human-first approach, the agency helps brands navigate today’s dynamic marketplace, ensuring relevance, trust, and long-term profitability.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:community@humancg.com

