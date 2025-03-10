Sarantos Drops Electrifying New Music Video for “St. Patrick’s Day” – A Festive Anthem for the Ages

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie music sensation Sarantos is back, bringing the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day anthem to life with the release of the official music video for his brand-new single, “St. Patrick’s Day.” Out Monday, March 10 ,2025, this high-energy folk-rock track is packed with Irish spirit, lively fiddle melodies, and an infectious party vibe that’ll have fans raising a pint and dancing a jig in no time.A Celebration Like No OtherTrue to its name, “St. Patrick’s Day” is a feel-good, foot-stomping track that embodies the heart of Irish celebrations. With energetic instrumentation, witty lyrics, and an irresistible chorus, the song pays homage to the joy, laughter, and camaraderie that define the holiday. Sarantos seamlessly blends folk, rock, and indie influences, creating a modern Irish pub song that’s bound to become a playlist staple for St. Paddy’s Day revelers worldwide.“I wanted to capture the pure fun of St. Patrick’s Day—the music, the dancing, the drinks, and, of course, the mystery of who St. Patrick really was!” says Sarantos. “It’s a song for everyone to sing, toast, and celebrate together.”A Music Video Packed with Irish CharmThe official music video takes viewers on a vibrant Irish adventure, featuring a festive atmosphere filled with pub singalongs, dancing, and plenty of shamrocks. Combining whimsical storytelling, dynamic visuals, and a playful spirit, the video delivers an experience that feels like stepping straight into an Irish celebration.With fast-paced beats, and a sound reminiscent of The Irish Rovers and The Dubliners, “St. Patrick’s Day” is the perfect soundtrack for parades, pub crawls, and late-night singalongs.Supporting a Good CauseIn the spirit of giving, Sarantos is proud to support the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a charity dedicated to funding research for childhood cancer. Founded during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration, the organization aligns perfectly with the song’s festive yet meaningful spirit.Join the Celebration!Sarantos invites fans to stream the song, watch the video, and share in the excitement by using the hashtags:☘️ #StPatricksDaySong #IrishVibes #SarantosMusic #NewMusicAlert #StPaddysDayTune #IrishSpirit #FeelGoodMusicThe music video for “St. Patrick’s Day” premieres this Monday on YouTube, with the song available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms.Watch the video, raise a pint, and let’s celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style!Follow Sarantos:

