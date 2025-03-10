Asia-Pacific Trucks and Trailer HVAC Market - Growth from $28.56 Billion to $49.66 Billion by 2031 at 5.6% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Asia-Pacific Trucks and Trailers HVAC Market by Vehicle Type, Sales Channel and Propulsion Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” The Asia-Pacific trucks and trailers HVAC market was valued at $28.56 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $49.66 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.Japan dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by India and South Korea. However, Philippines is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for HVAC-equipped trucks and trailers for usage in different industries across the country.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A74683 HVAC system installed in a vehicle is designed to control the temperature of the interior cabin as well as the trailer of the vehicle. HVAC system is designed in such a way that it adjusts the interior temperature of trucks and trailers through the control panel and sensors installed within the system. Moreover, with the increased inclination towards cold chain logistical transportation across the region, the demand for temperature controlled trucks and associated trailers has increased which has eventually created a wider scope for the growth of the market across the globe.In addition, the key companies operating in the truck and trailer HVAC system industry has been developing advanced technology for application in vehicles which creates a wider scope for the growth of the market across the region. For instance, in January, 2023, Carrier launched its array of next-generation sustainable and electric temperature-controlled transport units, alongside the all-new Pulsor eCool and Vector HE 17 systems. Its electric product for all vehicle types and sizes, from vans and light commercials to rigid trucks and trailers. Similarly, in February, 2022, Eberspächer announced the launch of their pre-assembled evaporator system (KAB) that integrated air distribution and manual operating elements and could be easily installed in the cabin roof. In addition, the new Airtronic S3 air heater was suitable for the cabin heater of tractors. Such developments has created a wider scope for the growth of the Asia-Pacific truck and trailer HVAC market.In addition, the demand for HVAC to be present in vehicles has increased to such an extent that truck manufacturers have collaborated extensively with climate-control experts to ensure that the components, ducts, vents, and controls are appropriate for the vehicle's interior and intended use. Some features can increase temperature control precision and avoid key component failures before they happen. Truck HVAC system upgrades are available from HVAC manufacturers to improve the convenience and safety of the truck driver and cargo. For instance, battery HVAC systems are insufficient for longer durations due to the extreme impacts of climate change, which have resulted in greater temperatures. Nevertheless, battery-run HVAC systems can create solar-powered HVAC systems for a longer duration.Advanced HVAC systems also cut fuel consumption and emissions of vehicles, increasing the demand for trucking fleets for battery-operated HVAC systems. Furthermore, mining and e-commerce companies face the daily challenge of meeting the customers' deadlines. Fast delivery has become a cutting-edge strategy to gain maximum market share owing to the struggle among these companies. Furthermore, the demand for trucks has escalated significantly in recent years, owing to an increase in demand for fast deliveries and short-term deliveries for raw materials across various industries.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-trucks-and-trailer-hvac-market/purchase-options Companies are coming up with new and advanced refrigeration systems to cater to these growing requirements. For instance, in February 2021, DENSO Corporation and Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. have co-developed D-mobico, a compact mobile refrigerator. Yamato Transport began using D-mobico in its delivery trucks. These developments are expected to have a significant and positive effect on the air quality in cities with many ongoing construction projects, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth.Moreover, the fleet owners have increased their focus on installing HVAC systems to achieve thermal comfort in the cabin of truck and trailer. The HVAC system is installed to guarantee that the driver, as well as the passenger and cargo, have an ambient temperature environment. HVAC not only contributes toward improved temperature conditions, but it also increases air conditioning efficiency, and decreases fuel usage. Efficient HVAC systems guarantee optimum temperature levels for vehicles, which can contribute to greater comfort for passengers, fuel efficiency, and others. The logistics industry has increased the use of effective HVAC systems in truck and trailer to boost vehicle efficiency and minimize operating costs.For instance, in February 2021, DENSO Corporation and Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. have co-developed D-mobico, a compact mobile refrigerator. Yamato Transport began using D-mobico in its delivery trucks. In addition, the growth of the truck and trailer HVAC market is boosted by the increase in the development and adoption of automated air-conditioning units which adjust cabin temperature automatically independent of the outside air temperature and humidity. An increase in thermal comfort demand and rise in automated HVAC adoption are projected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific trucks and trailers HVAC market.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The pandemic has led to an increased awareness of the importance of air quality and hygiene, which has led to a growing demand for specialized HVAC systems that can filter out viruses and bacteria. This has led to an increased focus on developing and implementing new technologies to improve air quality and reduce the risk of infection. Thus, the Covid-19 pandemic initially had a negative impact on the truck and trailers HVAC market, the hygiene have led to a resurgence in demand for HVAC systems in the industry.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By vehicle type, trailer segment dominated the Asia-Pacific trucks and trailers HVAC market in terms of growth rate.On the basis of sales channel, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the propulsion type, the electric segment is the highest contributor to the Asia-Pacific trucks and trailers HVAC market in terms of revenue.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A74683 The key players profiled in the Asia-Pacific trucks and trailers HVAC market report are Carrier, Denso Corporation, Eberspächer, Grayson Thermal Systems, Mahle Gmbh, Red Dot Corporate, Sanden Corporation, Subros Limited, Valeo and Webasto Group.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 