AiTEN Robotics to Unveil Next-Gen Autonomous Forklifts at LogiMat 2025

Revolutionizing Smart Logistics with Award-Winning Innovations

BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AiTEN Robotics , a global leader in autonomous material handling solutions , is set to transform the landscape of warehouse automation at LogiMat 2025 (March 11-14). Join us at Booth 8A21 to experience live demos of five groundbreaking forklift systems that combine award-winning design with industry-first technologies—poised to redefine efficiency in smart logistics.Why You Can’t Miss Booth 8A211️) AMV10 – The Omni-Directional Game-ChangerWitness the agility of the AMV10 as it seamlessly navigates tight aisles with patented omnidirectional movement—eliminating downtime caused by frequent direction changes. Ideal for high-density storage environments.2️) AR1530 – Space-Saving Reach Truck RedefinedIntroducing the ultra-compact AR1530, launching globally at LogiMat. This reach truck reduces the operational footprint by 30% while maintaining full lifting capacity—perfect for retrofitting legacy facilities.3️) EAPe15 – The Shape-Shifting WorkhorseMeet the industry’s first CE-certified hybrid forklift. The EAPe15 effortlessly switches between autonomous and manual modes, with even its offline version featuring AI-powered route planning. Ready for deployment in just 48 hours.4️) EMP10 – The Red Dot Award Winner in ActionExperience the award-winning EMP10—celebrated for its compact turning radius and innovative “drift mode” that enables zero-waste maneuvers in even the most chaotic dockyards.5️) ETP60 – E-Commerce’s Secret WeaponDesigned for hyper-scale sorting centers, the stealthy ETP60 autonomously shuttles over 60 payloads per hour between conveyors, offering an anti-congestion solution during peak seasons.“We're not just automating forklifts—we're democratizing automation. Our plug-and-play AMRs prove 200% throughput gains with low-code setup that workers master in 2 hours," says Dr. Henry Yao, CEO of AiTEN Robotics.Meet the Minds Behind the MachinesMr. Fabian Wu (Sales & Marketing VP): “Human-Centric Automation: Reducing Labor Intensity, Elevating Safety & Adaptive Deployment”Focus:Reducing Labor Intensity by 67%: AMR-driven Automation in High-frequency Material HandlingEnhanced Safety Protocols: AI-driven collision avoidance and fail-safe mechanisms for hazardous environments.Adaptive Deployment Frameworks: Tailored automation strategies for diverse climates, layouts, and operational challenges.Prof. XW Shen (CTO): “Next-Gen Autonomy: Precision Motion Control, Environmental Perception & Secure AI Integration”Focus:Advanced Environmental Perception: Multi-sensor fusion (LiDAR, vision, IoT) for dynamic obstacle detection in complex spaces.AI-Driven Motion Optimization: Real-time path planning and adaptive speed control for peak efficiency.Data Integrity & Protection: Ensuring secure, encrypted communication across fleet management systems.Key Stats for Editors• 70% faster deployment compared to legacy AGVs• 15 patents spanning our innovative product range• 100% successful installations across EU and APAC regionsFor Pre-Show Briefings, Contact:Sulvi Huang, Marketing ManagerEmail: sulvi.huang@aiten.comHashtags: #LogiMat2025 #AiTENautonomous #WarehouseRevolution________________________________________About AiTEN RoboticsAiTEN Robotics provides leading intralogistics automation solutions & Driving digital transformation, blending cutting-edge Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and Automated Guided Forklifts (AGFs) with intelligent management systems. Our solutions unlock unprecedented efficiency and productivity in material handling. Visit www.aitenrobot.com for more information.Booth 8A21 Awaits – Where Algorithms Meet Pallet Jacks.

