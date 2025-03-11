HealthAI Expands Global Initiative: Call for Expression of Interest from Pioneer Countries

HealthAI announces 2nd round of opportunity for health ministries to apply as Pioneer Countries, reinforcing its commitment to responsible AI adoption in health

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health is expanding its reach and inviting countries worldwide to express their interest in becoming a *Pioneer Country in its Global Regulatory Network (GRN) to strengthen local capacity and capabilities on AI regulation in health.Due to widespread international demand and reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity and global access to responsible AI-driven health solutions, HealthAI is expanding its reach and formally inviting countries from across the globe to express their interest in becoming a Pioneer Country in its Global Regulatory Network (GRN). The first cohort of 10 Pioneer Countries is expected to launch by Q2 2025, with further expansion planned for 2026.“We’ve seen strong interest from multiple countries, and we are deeply grateful for the support shown thus far. This initiative highlights the power of global collaboration, reinforcing the need to expand our reach. Now is the time for global action to ensure AI is leveraged equitably to transform health systems worldwide. Together, let us create a world where AI serves as a trusted and transformative tool for health and well-being for all.” said Dr Ricardo Baptista Leite , CEO at HealthAI.The call for interest reflects both the growing demand for global collaboration on responsible AI in health and HealthAI’s shared commitment to inclusivity, ensuring all countries can contribute to and benefit from this transformative journey. The initiative aims to reduce health inequalities and accelerate the adoption of AI-driven solutions, fostering innovation and collaboration across diverse health systems.HealthAI welcomes participation from ministries of health, technology, AI and development, as well as regulatory authorities globally. This inclusive effort ensures that AI-driven health advancements reach countries regardless of their economic status or geographic location.Why Now? The Urgency of AI-Driven Health InnovationThe global health landscape is at a turning point, with AI offering unprecedented opportunities to enhance health accessibility, efficiency, and equity. However, without coordinated action, the gap between those who benefit from AI-driven advancements and those left behind will only grow. This is simply one of the reasons why HealthAI is committed to harnessing AI responsibly to drive meaningful, system-wide change.By proactively engaging governments and regulatory bodies, this initiative ensures that AI is not just a tool for innovation but a force for global health equity. The Pioneer Country program provides a structured pathway for nations to integrate AI solutions, strengthen their health systems, and contribute to a collaborative ecosystem that shapes the future of responsible AI in health.This second round of participation presents a critical opportunity for countries to join a global movement dedicated to ensuring that AI-driven health advancements reach those who need them most—regardless of economic status or geographic location.Next StepsGovernments, regulatory agencies, and relevant institutions that have the mandate for national AI governance are encouraged to submit their expressions of interest by March 31, 2025. Selected Pioneer Countries will gain access to implementation support, AI expertise, and strategic partnerships aimed at driving national health innovation.To discuss next steps, HealthAI will get in touch with all parties who submitted an expression of interest during April 2025.How to ApplyInterested parties are invited to visit https://www.healthai.agency/grn to submit their expression of interest by March 31st, 2025.For inquiries, contact Stéphane Dupré, Head of Communication, at communication@healthai.agency.About HealthAIHealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health is a Geneva-based, independent nonprofit driving equitable access to AI-powered health innovations. Collaborating with governments, international organizations, and global health leaders, HealthAI focuses on AI governance and regulation to ensure AI transforms healthcare for all. Positioned at the intersection of healthcare, artificial intelligence, and policy, HealthAI aims to bridge the gap between emerging technologies and accessibility, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. By fostering trust, governance, and collaboration, HealthAI is shaping a future where health technologies benefit every population worldwide.”For more info, visit www.healthai.agency*Pioneer Country: A pioneer country is defined as a country deciding to become an early adopter of the Responsible AI in health approach and that is committed to advancing the maturity level of its regulatory system for AI in health to ensure the safety and effectiveness of AI solutions in health. With this minimum level of commitment and skills to validate AI solutions in health, a country may qualify to join HealthAI’s Global Regulatory Network (GRN).

