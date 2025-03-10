India’s No. 1 Institute, IIT Madras, hosts the country’s largest R&D Fair ‘IInvenTiv 2025’

Stalls at IInvenTiv 2025 R&D Fair hosted by IIT Madras on 28 Feb-1 March 2025 Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, displays an MoU on ‘SWAYAM Plus’ signed during ‘IInvenTiv 2025’ at IIT Madras campus

Over 150 Stalls from premier Technical Institutes across sectors like Defence, Marine, Healthcare, AI & Advanced Manufacturing like 3D Printing showcased

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- India’s No. 1 Institute IIT Madras hosted ‘ IInvenTiv 2025’, the country’s largest R&D Fair, in its campus on 28th February and 1st March 2025.Nearly 150 Stalls from IITs, NITs, IISc, IISERs, and other top 50 NIRF-ranked premier institutes showcased ground breaking innovations across sectors like Defence, Marine, Healthcare, besides AI & Advanced Manufacturing like 3D Printing.The expo was primarily focused on showcasing the latest R&D from academic institutes to the industry. One of the objectives of this event was to drive the commercialisation of lab research through technology transfers, licensing and other venues of Industry-Academia Collaboration.Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India, inaugurated ‘IInvenTiv 2025’ at IIT Madras campus on 28th Feb 2025 in the presence of Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (IC&SR), IIT Madras, along with thought leaders, researchers and industry representatives from across the country.Addressing the inaugural session virtually, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Government of India, extended his invitation to the international representatives and sought to strengthen research ties to foster global start-up opportunities. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan also said that as of 2025, India has emerged as the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem, with a combined valuation exceeding USD 354 million.Addressing the inaugural session, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, Government of India, said, “I am sure IInvenTiv 3.0, with significant participation of representatives from higher education institutes and the industry will emerge as an iconic brand for innovation and research excellence”.Thanking all the participants from academic institutions and industry, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The 150-odd expo demonstrations, the round table with industry leaders, investors and end users and the eight ‘Chintan Shivir’(brainstorming sessions) have given us deep insights into how we further strengthen the industry academia relationships. Based on this, we will arrive at both a short-term and a long-term agenda, that we will track actively.”A coffee table book, titled ‘Prabhav – From Ideas to Impact’ on leading technological innovations from Indian higher education institutions, which have led to great impacts on the industry, was released during the event. An e-flipbook is available at: https://iinventiv.iitm.ac.in/coffee-table-book.php Brainstorming sessions were held in the following thematic areas, each featuring leading experts from government, industry, academia, and start-ups:DAY ONE1. Aviation, Defense, Space2. Marine Technologies3. Medical / Healthcare Engineering4. Circularity and Sustainability (Energy and E-Mobility)DAY TWO1. AI/ML Technologies2. Smart Cities and Infrastructure3. Advanced Manufacturing (Industry 4.0+/5.0)4. Rural TechnologiesIInvenTiv was started in 2022 as an event held at IIT Delhi featuring R&D only from IITs. The second edition of the event with participating institutions from top 50 of NIRF, apart from IITs, NITs, IISc and IISERs, was held at IIT Hyderabad during January 2024. IIT Madras hosted the third event in the series.###ABOUT IINVENTIV 2025: IInvenTiv is the mega R&D fair, where all IITs, NITs, IISERs, IIITs and other top ranked NIRF Institutions in the country come together to showcase their R&D activity. It serves as a prominent platform for showcasing cutting-edge research and fostering collaboration between academia and industry. A rigorous evaluation committee comprised of industry and academic experts review submissions by researchers for showcasing their products at the Expo.IIT Madras is organising the third edition of R&D innovation Fair of Higher Education Institutes of India, IInvenTiv-2025 on behalf of Ministry of Education, Government of India at the IIT Madras Campus, on 28th February & 1st March, 2025.

