Studycat partners with WAH Foundation to launch Language Learning Lab in Cambodia

Mateo Solares, Studycat Co-CEO and Co-Founder & Kamrou Krong School Children. Kamrou Krong School students learning with Studycat & Langauge Learning Lab Jake Whiddon, Studycat Head of Learning & Kamrou Krong School students.

Studycat, has partnered with the Water and Health Foundation (WAH) to establish a Language Learning Lab at Kumrou Krong Primary School, Cambodia.

For many children from underserved families, necessities like school supplies and clothing are out of reach, creating barriers to their education. Learning a new language can be a game-changer.” — Philip Kitcher, CEO of WAH Foundation

Empowering children in underserved communities with interactive language learning.

Studycat, a global leader in early language learning apps for children, has partnered with the Water and Health Foundation Cambodia (WAH) to establish a Language Learning Lab at Kumrou Krong Primary School.

This initiative, funded by The Atlas Foundation and The Anita, Alex, and Annabel Nicholson Memorial Fund, aims to provide children in underserved communities with access to high-quality, technology-driven language education.

Transforming Education Through Innovation

After six months of preparation, Studycat Co-Founder Mateo Solares and Head of Learning Jake Whiddon traveled to Kampong Chhnang, Cambodia, on February 21 to February 25, 2025 to help launch the Language Learning Lab.

The program introduces interactive language learning technology to the new school, including 25 tablets, a full English curriculum, an interactive whiteboard, and newly furnished classroom space, creating an exciting and engaging environment for young learners who otherwise might not have access to language learning facilities. It is hoped the initial run will be able to provide language education for hundreds of children. The Language Lab is beginning with teaching English but plans to expand to other languages in the future.

“For many children from underserved families, even basic necessities like school supplies and clothing are out of reach, creating barriers to their education. Learning a new language—whether English or Chinese—can be a game-changer, opening doors to better job opportunities and a brighter future.” said Philip Kitcher, CEO of WAH Foundation.

Community Involvement and Future Impact

The launch event included presentations to parents and students, showcasing the benefits of digital learning, training for the teachers, and demo lessons led by Studycat’s team. The program is led by Chantha Sous, the newly appointed lead educator, with support from Principal Mr. Angkea, whose vision has been instrumental in bringing this opportunity to the school.

A Sustainable Vision for Language Learning

The Language Learning Lab is the latest step in Studycat’s ongoing efforts to make language education more accessible worldwide. By combining technology with structured teaching, the program provides students with consistent exposure to English through twice-weekly lessons.

With continued support, the goal is to expand this model to reach even more students in Cambodia and beyond, ensuring that more children have the tools they need to build confidence and unlock future opportunities.

About Studycat:

Studycat offers five children's language learning apps—English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese—each designed with the perfect mix of educational expertise and playful engagement. With 37,000+ five-star reviews, our apps help children explore new languages through captivating games, songs, and stories.

About WAH Foundation:

The Water and Health Foundation Cambodia (WAH) is dedicated to improving living conditions in rural Cambodia through clean water access, healthcare, and education initiatives. Since 2009, WAH has positively impacted thousands of lives by addressing fundamental needs and empowering communities through education.

About The Atlas Foundation and The Anita, Alex, and Annabel Nicholson Memorial Fund:

The Atlas Foundation supports education and development projects worldwide, providing opportunities for children in disadvantaged communities. The Anita, Alex, and Annabel Nicholson Memorial Fund honors the memory of its namesakes by funding transformative education initiatives that create brighter futures for young learners.



