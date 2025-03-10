Pasta Market Size to Worth USD 100.24 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 5.47% during 2024-2032

Pasta Market Size Pasta Market Pasta Market Share

Key companies covered in the pasta market report are Ebro Foods, S.A., CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY, TreeHouse Foods Inc., Unilever, The Kraft Heinz Company, & Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pasta market size was valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟔𝟖.𝟑𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is projected to grow from 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕𝟏.𝟒𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟎𝟎.𝟐𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, exhibiting a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟒𝟕% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Pasta is a largely consumed, easy-to-make, and an affordable food product. The increasing and regular evolution of pasta propels the pasta market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for instant food products, such as pasta and Western food culture adoption, is driving the market growth during the forecast period.𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬™ 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝 “𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size, Industry Share and Global Report, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.”𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅:𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. (Italy)• Ebro Foods, S.A. (Spain)• CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY (U.S.)• TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (U.S.)• Unilever (U.K.)• The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)• BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP (Spain)• Nestlé (Switzerland)• F.lli De Cecco di Filippo S.p.A (Italy)• Armanino Foods of Distinction (U.S.)𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:Market Size Value in 2024: USD 71.42 billionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 100.24 billionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 5.47% (2024-2032)Base Year: 2023Historical Data: 2019-2022Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 150𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Product Type (Dried, Chilled, and Canned), Raw Material (Wheat and Gluten-free), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others)𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞:The research report provides a detailed market analysis and focuses on key aspects such as competitive landscape, product types, raw material, and distribution channel. Besides this, it offers insights into market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the abovementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors contributing to the market's growth in recent years.𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:Rising Dried Products Consumption to Propel Segment GrowthBy product type, the market is segmented into dried, chilled, and canned. The dried segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to increasing consumption of dried products globally. The shelf life of dried products is also more than chilled and canned products.Rising Need for Wheat Products to Boost Segment GrowthBased on raw material, the market is classified into wheat and gluten-free. The wheat segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing need for wheat products globally. The availability of products in different shapes and sizes also drives segment growth during the forecast period.Growing Accessibility of Products to Drive Segment Growth for Supermarkets/HypermarketsBy distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets will dominate the market during the forecast period owing to increasing availability and convenience of choosing the products from various options.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂:𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:Rising Consumer Interest Toward Western Cuisine to Propel Market GrowthThe pasta market is expected to grow during the forecast period, driven by increasing interest in Western cuisine across Asian countries. The post-pandemic surge in cooking diverse and creative recipes is anticipated to contribute significantly to this growth. Additionally, the rise in pasta consumption in countries such as France, Germany, the U.S., and Italy during the pandemic has further boosted market expansion.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:The pasta market is constantly evolving, with manufacturers introducing new flavors, shapes, and ingredients to cater to changing consumer preferences. From artisanal pasta made with ancient grains to innovative plant-based options, there is a pasta variety for every palate. In addition, the rise of online shopping has made it easier than ever to access a wide range of pasta products from around the world.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:Growing Demand for Product to Boost Market Growth in EuropeEurope is estimated to hold the largest pasta market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing product demand in the region. Europe will also be the dominating region due to the launch of new varieties of gluten-free products in various shapes and forms.Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of Western diets in the region.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:Rising New Product Launches to Aid Market GrowthThe market has several players, including Ebro Foods, S.A., Barilla G.e.R.F.lli S.p.A., and Campbell Soup Company. These major market players are adopting strategies to launch new products to maintain their market position. The companies are manufacturing products that are gluten-free to attract health-conscious consumers.The Future Outlook of the Pasta Market: Trends & GrowthThe pasta market has long been a staple of culinary tradition across the globe, but what does the future hold for this beloved food? As we venture into 2024 and beyond, several trends and innovations are shaping the future of the pasta industry. In this blog post, we will explore the key factors influencing the pasta market's growth, the rise of alternative pasta products, and how consumer preferences are evolving.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡1. Health Trends: As consumers become more health-conscious, demand for whole grain, gluten-free, and high-protein pasta is rising. Brands are innovating to offer healthier alternatives to traditional pasta, aligning with the wellness trend.2. Convenience: The busy lifestyles of modern consumers have fueled a growing demand for convenient meal options. Pasta, with products like microwaveable cups and pre-cooked varieties, perfectly meets this need.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐞:𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:February 2023 – Nuovo Pasta Production, one of the leading artisan pasta companies, announced the launch of its new plant-based product range, including a ravioli collection and fresh organic pasta products, at the Natural Products Expo West 2023.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size, Share, Future Growth, 2032 Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, 2032

