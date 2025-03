Pasta Market Size to Worth USD 100.24 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 5.47% during 2024-2032

Pasta Market Size Pasta Market Pasta Market Share

NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pasta market size was valued at ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ“ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ and is projected to grow from ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ ๐ญ๐จ ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, exhibiting a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ•% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Pasta is a largely consumed, easy-to-make, and an affordable food product. The increasing and regular evolution of pasta propels the pasta market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for instant food products, such as pasta and Western food culture adoption, is driving the market growth during the forecast period.๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌโ„ข ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐š ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ฅ๐ž๐ โ€œ๐๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐š ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ Size, Industry Share and Global Report, ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.โ€๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐š ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐๐ƒ๐ :๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:โ€ข Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. (Italy)โ€ข Ebro Foods, S.A. (Spain)โ€ข CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY (U.S.)โ€ข TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (U.S.)โ€ข Unilever (U.K.)โ€ข The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)โ€ข BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP (Spain)โ€ข Nestlรฉ (Switzerland)โ€ข F.lli De Cecco di Filippo S.p.A (Italy)โ€ข Armanino Foods of Distinction (U.S.)๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž:Market Size Value in 2024: USD 71.42 billionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 100.24 billionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 5.47% (2024-2032)Base Year: 2023Historical Data: 2019-2022Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 150๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€ ๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ: By Product Type (Dried, Chilled, and Canned), Raw Material (Wheat and Gluten-free), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others)๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž:The research report provides a detailed market analysis and focuses on key aspects such as competitive landscape, product types, raw material, and distribution channel. Besides this, it offers insights into market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the abovementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors contributing to the market's growth in recent years.๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:Rising Dried Products Consumption to Propel Segment GrowthBy product type, the market is segmented into dried, chilled, and canned. The dried segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to increasing consumption of dried products globally. The shelf life of dried products is also more than chilled and canned products.Rising Need for Wheat Products to Boost Segment GrowthBased on raw material, the market is classified into wheat and gluten-free. The wheat segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing need for wheat products globally. The availability of products in different shapes and sizes also drives segment growth during the forecast period.Growing Accessibility of Products to Drive Segment Growth for Supermarkets/HypermarketsBy distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets will dominate the market during the forecast period owing to increasing availability and convenience of choosing the products from various options.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐“๐Ž๐‚:๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ & ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:Rising Consumer Interest Toward Western Cuisine to Propel Market GrowthThe pasta market is expected to grow during the forecast period, driven by increasing interest in Western cuisine across Asian countries. The post-pandemic surge in cooking diverse and creative recipes is anticipated to contribute significantly to this growth. Additionally, the rise in pasta consumption in countries such as France, Germany, the U.S., and Italy during the pandemic has further boosted market expansion.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ง๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ:The pasta market is constantly evolving, with manufacturers introducing new flavors, shapes, and ingredients to cater to changing consumer preferences. From artisanal pasta made with ancient grains to innovative plant-based options, there is a pasta variety for every palate. In addition, the rise of online shopping has made it easier than ever to access a wide range of pasta products from around the world.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:Growing Demand for Product to Boost Market Growth in EuropeEurope is estimated to hold the largest pasta market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing product demand in the region. Europe will also be the dominating region due to the launch of new varieties of gluten-free products in various shapes and forms.Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of Western diets in the region.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž:Rising New Product Launches to Aid Market GrowthThe market has several players, including Ebro Foods, S.A., Barilla G.e.R.F.lli S.p.A., and Campbell Soup Company. These major market players are adopting strategies to launch new products to maintain their market position. The companies are manufacturing products that are gluten-free to attract health-conscious consumers.The Future Outlook of the Pasta Market: Trends & GrowthThe pasta market has long been a staple of culinary tradition across the globe, but what does the future hold for this beloved food? As we venture into 2024 and beyond, several trends and innovations are shaping the future of the pasta industry. In this blog post, we will explore the key factors influencing the pasta market's growth, the rise of alternative pasta products, and how consumer preferences are evolving.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก1. Health Trends: As consumers become more health-conscious, demand for whole grain, gluten-free, and high-protein pasta is rising. Brands are innovating to offer healthier alternatives to traditional pasta, aligning with the wellness trend.2. Convenience: The busy lifestyles of modern consumers have fueled a growing demand for convenient meal options. Pasta, with products like microwaveable cups and pre-cooked varieties, perfectly meets this need.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐š ๐๐ฎ๐จ๐ญ๐ž:๐๐จ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ:February 2023 โ€“ Nuovo Pasta Production, one of the leading artisan pasta companies, announced the launch of its new plant-based product range, including a ravioli collection and fresh organic pasta products, at the Natural Products Expo West 2023.๐‘๐ž๐š๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ: Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size, Share, Future Growth, 2032 Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, 2032

