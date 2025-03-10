SFMinc.co and TruLata Merge to Form a Next-Generation AI-Driven Growth Agency, Expanding Leadership and Market Reach

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SFMinc.co and TruLata , two high-growth agencies at the forefront of AI-powered marketing and brand transformation, have announced their operational integration. This strategic move creates a powerhouse firm that combines AI-driven marketing intelligence, data-powered business acceleration, and human-centered brand engagement—delivering scalable, high-impact growth solutions for national and global brands.The newly integrated agency combines SFMinc.co’s expertise in creating movements that engage and inspire action with TruLata’s cutting-edge AI capabilities, which optimize marketing expenditures, drive revenue growth, and enhance digital transformation strategies. Together, the firm will provide a future-focused, performance-driven model that helps businesses not only launch campaigns but also build sustainable, long-term growth engines.As part of this expansion, TruLata welcomes Tiffany Bednar as Chief Operating Officer and Partner, where she will lead operational strategy and integration efforts alongside Tracewell Gordon, the CEO.Bednar, a Dallas-based executive and leader in consumer experience marketing and business strategy, brings extensive expertise in digital transformation, revenue acceleration, and operational scaling, ensuring the agency’s rapid evolution into new services and technology offerings.Gordon has been a driving force in AI-enhanced marketing, predictive analytics, and data-driven decision-making, shaping TruLata’s capability to help brands outpace the competition in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. “This merger is more than just a combination of two agencies—it’s a blueprint for the future of marketing and we have been seeing this coming for a long time,” said Tracewell Gordon, CEO. “By merging AI intelligence with deeply resonant brand engagement strategies, we are developing a next-generation growth platform that not only enhances marketing efficiency but also cultivates lasting industry leaders.”The newly combined firm is launching with an aggressive growth strategy, including developing two new business entities designed to expand service offerings, enhance profitability, and create highly-scalable revenue opportunities. These new ventures will focus on:AI-Powered Digital Growth Services – A performance-driven model leveraging AI to increase customer acquisition efficiency, optimize marketing spend, and drive conversion rates for enterprise and mid-market brands.Go-To-Market Strategy & Intelligence Platform – A hybrid service-and-SaaS model designed to automate competitive intelligence, refine sales enablement, and leverage predictive analytics for revenue forecasting, allowing businesses to execute GTM strategies quickly with data-backed precision.TruLata and SFMinc.co have already established themselves as innovation experts, delivering high-yield, revenue-centric results for both national and global brands. Their combined capabilities position the company as an elite partner for high-growth companies, private equity-backed ventures, and enterprise brands looking to scale with AI-powered efficiency and human-driven creativity.“Bringing these two firms together creates a perfect synergy between technology and storytelling, key performance metrics and impactful engagement, business data and strategy,” said Tiffany Bednar, COO. “We are building the future of marketing—one where AI works hand-in-hand with human insight to deliver not just incremental growth, but transformative market impact that hasn’t existed before.”The firm’s capital-efficient expansion strategy, focus on recurring revenue models, and deep expertise in AI, brand storytelling, and data analytics make it an attractive partner for investors, enterprise clients, and high-growth businesses seeking a competitive edge in the digital economy.For more information on the business integration and the newly expanded firm, visit TruLata.com or contact media@Trulata.com.

