CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AntennaTeam – A Division of USA Wireless Launches Nationwide Over-the-Air Television Antenna Installation Services USA Wireless| 3 min readUSA Wireless, a trusted leader in television solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new nationwide over-the-air (OTA) antenna installation services. This strategic expansion aims to provide consumers with high-quality broadcast television access in addition to traditional cable and satellite services.With a legacy of over 30 years in the television industry, USA Wireless is well-positioned to tap into the growing OTA market. Consumer demand for OTA television has surged as viewers increasingly seek to expand their viewing options. By offering professional outdoor antenna installations , USA Wireless wants to help ensures that households can easily access high-definition local channels. The company’s new services will provide a dependable solution for viewers who are looking for a viable over-the-air television option to compliment their current service.Complementary Streaming OptionsUSA Wireless AntennaTeam also partners with DirecTV Stream to offer a comprehensive television solution. DirecTV Stream includes all major television networks, as well as Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, ESPN, FS1, FS2, MotorTrend, Max, Cinemax, STARZ, MGM, and more. Additionally, the service is a perfect complement to OTA antenna installations, providing access to local news, TV series, movies, and professional sports teams that are now broadcasting over-the-air. Notable teams include the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Mavericks, Florida Panthers, Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Braves, Utah Jazz, Seattle Kraken, and more."Especially as these pro sports teams add over-the-air television broadcasts, our expansion into over-the-air television solutions aligns with the growing consumer demand of millions of sports fans’ access to their favorite teams and preferences for expanded, high-quality programming," said Warren Schoen, President of USA Wireless AntennaTeam and long-time authorized seller of DirecTV. "With hundreds of new channels available over-the-air, we are committed to providing professionally installed antennas that restore the reach and reliability of traditional broadcast TV. This service empowers consumers to regain control over their entertainment choices while reducing dependency on costly cable packages."Custom Solutions for Every NeedThrough its new division, AntennaTeam, USA Wireless is leveraging its deep industry experience to offer custom-designed OTA antenna systems nationwide. Certified technicians handle every aspect of installation, from system design to rigorous post-installation testing, ensuring optimal reception and performance. Each installation is tailored to the customer’s specific location and viewing needs, maximizing signal strength and channel availability.In addition to serving residential customers, USA Wireless is also working with property managers, commercial businesses, and real estate developers to integrate OTA antenna solutions into multi-unit dwellings, hotels, office buildings, bars, and restaurants. As more consumers embrace the benefits of OTA television, USA Wireless’ scalable solutions make it easier than ever for businesses to provide free television services to tenants and guests.The Future of Television: OTA Meets StreamingThe rising popularity of OTA antennas coincides with a broader trend of consumers seeking diverse content options beyond traditional cable and streaming platforms. Many viewers are rediscovering the benefits of broadcast television, including access to more news, sports, and entertainment channels. With this expansion, USA Wireless aims to make OTA television more accessible nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. New technologies are being designed to seamlessly integrate over-the-air antenna broadcasts with complimentary streaming capabilities, creating an all-encompassing television experience. Together, DIRECTV Stream and an OTA digital outdoor antenna provides cost-effective options for the future.A Respected Source for Television SolutionsAs an authorized provider of DirecTV services, USA Wireless has a long track record of delivering premium television solutions. This new offering further strengthens its position as an industry leader and provides consumers with even more flexibility in their entertainment choices. Combining an extensive knowledge of television technology with a commitment to customer service, USA Wireless Antenna Team is poised to set a new standard in the OTA market.For more information about AntennaTeam and its latest OTA antenna installation services, visit AntennaTeam.com or contact:Media Contact:Ian ThompsonMedia Relations DirectorAntennaTeam (a division of USA Wireless)Email: contact@antennateam.comPhone: (312) 973-0615Website: USAWireless.tv/AntennaTeamSOURCE: USA Wireless

