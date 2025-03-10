Caroline Hale Unleashes Empowering New Single 'Kick It'

Caroline Hale "Kick It" Single Artwork

Bold, Independent Anthem Available on all DSPs Ahead of Major SXSW 2025 Showcases

This song is about wanting your person to stand on their own two feet. It’s about individualism and realizing that sometimes, we all need to be alone to understand who we are and what we truly need.” — Caroline Hale

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Texas singer-songwriter Caroline Hale returns with her latest single, “Kick It,” released on March 7, 2025 across all digital streaming platforms. Produced by Hale alongside Gordy Quist (Band of Heathens) and renowned producer Jim Vollentine, “Kick It” is a fierce, no-nonsense anthem about independence and self-worth.With sharp, relatable lyrics—“Oh, I just wish you’d play it cool, boy / Learn how to kick it on your own / Just wanted someone to go home with / Now I just wanna be alone”—the track seamlessly blends Hale’s three main musical influences: rock, country, and pop. Her vivid lyricism and melodic choices introduce a fresh sound for the rising artist—one that’s undeniably catchy, a style she calls Twang Pop.“This song is about wanting your person to stand on their own two feet. It’s about individualism and realizing that sometimes, we all need to be alone to understand who we are and what we truly need.”The release of “Kick It” comes just in time for SXSW 2025, where Hale has been announced as an official showcasing artist. She will also perform at some of Austin’s most anticipated events, including SoCo Stomp, SX San Jose, and the iconic Luck Reunion. These performances are set to cement Hale as one of the breakout artists to watch at this year’s festival.Listen to “Kick It” on all digital platforms now.

