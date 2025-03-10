ELEKS Launches Beta Version of e-Excise System

ELEKS Launches e-Excise MVP: Driving Innovation in Excise Goods Tracking and Compliance

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELEKS, a global software development company, has successfully delivered the MVP of e-Excise, an advanced digital system for monitoring excise goods, now open for public testing. This marks a significant step in modernising alcohol and tobacco industry regulations in Ukraine, reinforcing ELEKS’ expertise in developing high-performance, government-grade technology solutions The e-Excise system streamlines the tracking of tobacco and alcohol products from production or import to the final consumer, replacing traditional paper excise stamps with secure digital identifiers. Built for scalability and security, the system integrates with state registries and enables businesses to seamlessly manage compliance through a robust API, ensuring real-time data accuracy and transparency.Key technical advancementsThe development of a production-ready MVP was completed in an extremely short time, within three months, demonstrating ELEKS’ efficiency and expertise in delivering complex digital solutions on time.The following features can be tested during the trial period:– Registration of enterprises and users in the electronic system– Access management of representatives of economic operators– Ordering unique identifiers for domestic products and entering information about imported goods from the EU– Integration with state registers– API for testing integration with ERP systems of economic operators"Proud to celebrate a major milestone – ELEKS team has successfully launched the MVP of the e-Excise system, which was opened for public testing. This marks a big step in modernising alcohol and tobacco industry regulations in Ukraine, said Vladyslav Hapanovych, Head of the Engineering Division, US Gov Projects at ELEKS. Huge thanks to our incredible team for their dedication and hard work in making this happen. Seeing our product recognised by the Ministry of Digital Transformation is a testament to our impact.""The launch of e-Excise beta testing is a testament to our team's expertise in delivering secure, scalable, high-performance digital solutions. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we are helping to modernise excise goods management, ensuring full traceability and compliance. This project underscoresELEKS' commitment to driving digital transformation in the public sector.", commented Volodymyr Bidziura, Delivery Manager at ELEKSELEKS' contribution to public sector digital transformationELEKS provides cutting-edge digital solutions for the public sector, helping governments streamline operations and enhance service delivery. Specialising in document management, data security, and process optimisation, ELEKS has a proven track record of driving digital transformation. With over 20 years of experience in eGov projects across the UK and Crown Dependencies, including excise, tax, and transport modernisation, ELEKS continues to improve transparency, security, and efficiency in public services.About the projectThe Excise Project is a digital initiative to address the shadow market for tobacco and alcohol in Ukraine, serving as a comprehensive long-term reform designed to more effectively combat the black market for excisable products and increase budget revenues from excise taxes. Learn more about the project at e-excise.org.ua The eExcise project is being implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the State Tax Service of Ukraine. It was made possible by the Digital Transformation Activity (DTA) with support from USAID and UK Dev. The East Europe Foundation (EEF) and the Institute of Analytics and Advocacy are the implementing partners for this project under the DTA.About ELEKSELEKS is a trusted partner for guaranteed software engineering excellence, quality, and transparency every step of the way. The company has provided expert software engineering and consultancy services for over 30 years. Its talent pool of over 2,000+ specialists across Europe, the US, and the UK covers niches from custom software development to product design and technology advisory. It is the partner of choice for many of the world's leading enterprises, SMEs and technology challengers. For more information visit eleks.com

