The International Conference ‘Building Bridges Between Islamic Sects’ Ends in Makkah with Participants from 90 Countries

The second edition of the International Conference "Building Bridges Between Islamic Sects" His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars The Senior Muftis of the Islamic Ummah, along with scholars and intellectuals from all Islamic sects and schools of thought

Under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and organized by the Muslim World League (MWL).

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the conclusion of the second edition of the International Conference "Building Bridges Between Islamic Sects," held on 6-7 Ramadan 1446 AH (6-7 March 2025 AD) in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Senior Muftis of the Islamic Ummah, along with scholars and intellectuals from all Islamic sects and schools of thought, endorsed the "Encyclopedia of the Islamic Intellectual Community" and adopted the strategic and executive plan for the "Building Bridges Between Islamic Schools of Thought and Sects" document. The conference, titled "Towards an Effective Islamic Coalition," saw broad participation from representatives of Islamic sects and schools from over 90 countries.

The conferees witnessed the launch of the "Encyclopedia of Islamic Intellectual Community" supervised by the Intellectual Protection Center at the Ministry of Defense in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The encyclopedia, prepared by sixty scholars over approximately 1,800 pages, was reviewed and scrutinized by the General Secretariat of the Council of Senior Scholars in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as several distinguished members of the Council, the Islamic Fiqh Academy, and the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League. The work aims to serve as a roadmap for relations between Islamic schools of thought and sects based on an Inclusive Common Islamic Ground.

In their final statement, the conferees agreed to adopt the "Building Bridges between Islamic Schools of Thought and Sects" document, comprising twenty-eight articles, as the foundation and starting point for joint Islamic action, both "scientifically" and "intellectually." This initiative aims to strengthen brotherhood and solidarity among the peoples of the Muslim Ummah.

The conferees decided to change the name of the "Coordinating Committee" in the "Building Bridges between Islamic Schools of Thought and Sects" document to the "Coordinating Council between Islamic Schools of Thought."

The conferees reaffirmed their support for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in their land, rejecting any displacement projects or destruction. They called on the international community to recognize Palestine's legitimate rights to establish an independent state, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

They stressed the importance of respecting Islamic diversity, addressing disagreements within Islamic frameworks based on the principles of respectful discourse, and avoiding the pitfalls of takfir and the dangers of rivalry and division.

The conferees warned of the negative consequences stemming from certain media outlets that fuel sharp debates, provoke conflicts, and deepen divisions under false pretenses. Such actions, they noted, cause greater harm than anticipated, inciting hatred and fostering fanaticism. They reminded all of God's blessing upon the believers: " He brought their hearts together. Had you spent all the riches in the earth, you could not have united their hearts. But Allah has united them. Indeed, He is Almighty, All-Wise." (Quran 8:63)

