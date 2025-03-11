'You Are a Strategist' Makes Strategic Planning Accessible and Useful

Cover design by Caerus Kourt Author Sara Lobkovich. Photo credit: Sung Park, Sung Park Photography Author Sara Lobkovich. Photo credit: Sung Park, Sung Park Photography

Upcoming Nonfiction Debut by Sara Lobkovich Offers No-BS Framework for Achieving Change

Your ability to see what others miss and challenge established ways of working isn't a liability—it's your strategic advantage.” — Sara Lobkovich

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategy coach and OKR expert Sara Lobkovich’s debut book, "You Are A Strategist: Use No-BS Objectives and Key Results to Get Big Things Done," is nearing launch as an ebook, with print and audio versions to follow.This refreshingly practical book cuts through the complexity of strategic planning, offering a no-nonsense approach that actually works. This straightforward guide gives readers clear tools to translate their vision into undeniable impact, democratizing strategy for people at all levels of organizations of all sizes."You Are A Strategist" addresses a critical gap in the leadership and strategy field by making strategic planning accessible to everyone—including those who feel like square pegs in traditional business environments.Drawing from her experience training over 2,000 OKR coaches across more than 300 organizations globally, Lobkovich has developed frameworks that bridge different communication styles and information needs, creating clarity where conventional approaches often generate confusion."For too long, strategic planning has been unnecessarily complex, intimidating, and exclusive," says Lobkovich. "The reality is that strategic thinking isn't a mystical talent reserved for C-suite executives and consultants. Anyone who can envision how things could be better and communicate that vision can be a strategist—they just need the right tools to bridge their thinking to action."Lobkovich brings a fresh perspective informed by her own experience navigating executive leadership while being unaware of her own neurodivergence."Your ability to see what others miss and challenge established ways of working isn't a liability—it's your strategic advantage," Lobkovich emphasizes."Throughout my career, I often felt like I was missing crucial information that everyone else seemed to have," Lobkovich explains. "What I eventually realized was that I wasn't broken—I just process information differently. The frameworks in this book grew from my need to bridge different cognitive styles in the workplace, creating clarity that works for everyone."The book provides readers with practical frameworks including:* The Connected Strategic One-Pager that clarifies vision and rallies support* No-BS Objectives and Key Results that define what it might mean to succeed together* Evidence-based practices for architecting behavior change* Rhythms that transform strategic thinking into measurable results"You Are A Strategist" is perfect for:* Leaders looking to transform their team's approach to strategy achievement,* Mid-career professionals who see problems clearly but struggle to implement solutions,* Individual contributors who want to make a bigger impact, and* Professionals who process information differently and struggle with unclear expectations."You Are A Strategist" is now available for pre-order via Amazon.com ( https://findrc.co/yam_ein ) with special launch pricing of $9.99, and is nearing general availability in all major ebook channels; with hardcover, paperback, and audiobook formats to follow.More information (as well as imagery and a full media kit available for download) is at https://youareastrategist.com About the Author:Sara Lobkovich is a strategy coach, facilitator, and OKR expert who helps organizations and individuals transform visionary ideas into measurable impact. As creator of No-BS OKRs and the Connected Strategic Framework, she has trained over 2,000 OKR coaches across more than 300 global organizations. Drawing from her executive leadership experience and certification as a Nationally Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC), Sara brings a uniquely human-centered approach to organizational performance and achievement. She hosts the Thinkydoers podcast and is committed to making strategic planning more accessible, inclusive, and effective. For more information about Sara, visit https://saralobkovich.com Contact Information:sara@redcurrantco.com206-886-2774 (cell)206-317-7190 (desk)saralobkovich.comISBN Information:Hardcover: 979-8-9908066-0-3Paperback: 979-8-9908066-1-0Ebook: 979-8-9908066-2-7Audiobook: 979-8-9908066-3-4* * *

Sneak Peek: Author Sara Lobkovich Reads "You Are a Strategist" Introduction Live on Thinkydoers Podcast

