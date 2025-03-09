USCIS Opens H-1B Registration for FY 2026: Applicants Urged to Prepare Specialty Occupation Letters

Get your H-1B Specialty Occupation Letter to strengthen your FY 2026 petition. We offer expert USCIS-compliant letters with fast processing. Contact us today!

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has officially announced the opening of the initial registration period for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 H-1B cap. “This highly anticipated window will begin at noon Eastern on March 7, 2025, and will close at noon Eastern on March 24, 2025.”Key Details of the FY 2026 H-1B Registration Process1. Registration Window - Opens March 7, 2025, at noon ET and closes March 24, 2025, at noon ET.2. Lottery System - If the number of registrations exceeds the annual cap, USCIS will conduct a randomized electronic lottery to select applicants eligible to proceed with petition filing.3. Annual Cap - 85,000 visas total, including:- 65,000 for general applicants- 20,000 reserved for applicants with a U.S. advanced degree (master’s or higher).4. Employer-Driven Registration - Employers must register each candidate in the USCIS online system before the deadline to qualify for the lottery.5. Fraud Prevention Measures - USCIS has introduced enhanced fraud detection mechanisms to prevent duplicate registrations and ensure fair selection.Still, given the high demand and the historically low selection rate, U.S. employers and prospective H-1B applicants must prepare strong, well-documented petitions to maximize their chances of selection and approval. One of the most crucial supporting documents in an H-1B petition is a Specialty Occupation letter Specialty Occupation Letters As Per USCIS Regulations“According to USCIS regulations, an H-1B position must meet at least one of the following criteria to be classified as a specialty occupation:- A bachelor’s degree or higher in a specific field is required for the job.- The degree requirement is common across the industry for similar positions.- The employer typically requires this degree for similar roles.- The job involves highly specialized knowledge and complex tasks requiring a degree.”How a Specialty Occupation Letter Strengthens Your H-1B PetitionA well-crafted Specialty Occupation Letter ensures that the job position is aligned with USCIS guidelines. It provides:- A USCIS-compliant explanation of why the role qualifies as a specialty occupation.- Detailed, case-specific evidence that directly addresses USCIS requirements.- Industry expert opinions support the degree requirement for the role.- Clarification of job duties to demonstrate complexity and specialization.About Document Evaluation Document Evaluation specializes in drafting expert-backed H1B Specialty Occupation Letters tailored to each applicant's role and employer requirements. We work with employers, immigration attorneys, and petitioners to craft letters that:- Clearly define the role as a specialty occupation under USCIS guidelines.- Provide industry-specific evidence to justify why a degree is required.- Include expert opinions from recognized professionals in the field.- Customize content for different industries, ensuring that the explanation aligns with current adjudication trends.What If You’ve Received an RFE?If you have received an RFE, don’t worry—it’s not too late. Our team of experts can help with:Targeted responses to directly address USCIS concerns.Additional supporting evidence to reinforce the specialty occupation claim.Fast turnaround times to meet tight RFE deadlines.Our Pricing PlansWe offer flexible pricing to accommodate various needs of H1B specialty occupation letter:- H-1B Specialty Occupation EOL : Starting From $469 - Ending To $849- RFE Response (H-1B) : Starting From $549 - Ending To $999What is Best About Document Evaluation?- Expert-Backed Letters: Collaborations with industry professionals to strengthen your case.- Tailored Solutions: Customized letters that fit the unique aspects of your role.- Fast Processing: Efficient service to meet critical deadlines.- Proven Success: A track record of assisting numerous H-1B applicants in navigating the USCIS process successfully.Secure Your H-1B Specialty Occupation Letter Before the Registration Deadline for FY 2026!With H-1B registration opening on March 7, 2025, don’t leave your petition to chance. Strengthen your application with a USCIS-compliant Specialty Occupation Letter. Whether you’re submitting a new petition or responding to an RFE, our team of experts is here to help. Contact Document Evaluation now to get started!Visit DocumentEvaluation.com to learn more and order your Specialty Occupation Letter today! Call us 24/7: +1 (870) 600-2225 or mail us: hello@documentevaluation.com

