Patients Medical Revolutionizes Healthcare with Functional Medicine Approach in New York City

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients Medical, a leading healthcare provider in New York City, is proud to announce its commitment to offering a comprehensive, patient-centered care model through Functional Medicine. As more patients seek alternative solutions to chronic conditions, functional medicine emerges as a holistic approach that addresses the root causes of disease. The clinic provides functional medicine doctors in Manhattan who specialize in treating a wide range of health conditions, from autoimmune diseases to hormonal imbalances.

What is Functional Medicine?

Functional Medicine is a systems biology-based approach to healthcare that emphasizes treating the individual as a whole rather than focusing solely on isolated symptoms. Unlike conventional medicine, which often addresses symptoms with medications, functional medicine works by identifying the underlying causes of chronic illness. Functional medicine doctors near me focus on understanding the interaction between genetics, environment, lifestyle, and overall well-being, and how these factors influence disease progression.

This patient-centered approach allows healthcare providers to create personalized treatment plans designed to address the root causes of issues like digestive disorders, autoimmune diseases, chronic fatigue syndrome, hormonal imbalances, and much more. Functional medicine near me is ideal for those who want a more comprehensive approach to managing their health and wellness.

The Role of Functional Medicine Doctors

At Patients Medical, patients have access to expert functional medical doctors near me, who take a personalized approach to care. The clinic's team of highly trained functional medical doctors in Manhattan understand the complexities of chronic conditions and aim to restore balance and wellness by treating the underlying causes of disease, rather than just alleviating symptoms.

Whether you are seeking relief from a chronic illness or are simply interested in maintaining long-term health, functional medical doctors work closely with you to understand your unique needs. Using advanced diagnostic testing, such as blood tests, genetic analysis, and lifestyle evaluations, these doctors provide a highly customized treatment plan designed to improve your health and prevent future health concerns.

Holistic and Integrative Medicine

In addition to functional medicine, Patients Medical integrates holistic medicine near me and integrative functional medicine doctor near me principles into their approach. The clinic combines innovative medical treatments with natural therapies, ensuring that all aspects of a patient’s health are considered.

Functional medicine doctors near me focus on a variety of lifestyle interventions that include nutritional counseling, stress management, detoxification programs, and bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT). By integrating both functional medicine and integrative medicine, patients receive a comprehensive treatment plan that is customized to their needs and focused on long-term wellness.

What to Expect from a Functional Medicine Doctor?

When you visit a functional medical doctor near me, you can expect a thorough examination that considers your medical history, lifestyle, and any specific symptoms you may be experiencing. These doctors use advanced testing methods to gain a deeper understanding of your health, which can include testing for food sensitivities, nutrient deficiencies, and hormonal imbalances.

For many patients, this approach provides a more accurate diagnosis and treatment plan, helping them to avoid reliance on medications or quick fixes. Instead, functional doctors offer practical solutions that focus on sustainable health and wellness.

Common Conditions Treated by Functional Medicine

Patients who seek a functional medicine doctor may suffer from a variety of chronic conditions that traditional treatments have failed to manage effectively. Some of the most common conditions treated by functional medical doctors in Manhattan include:

• Autoimmune Diseases: Conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis.

• Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: Addressing fatigue that conventional treatments may not resolve.

• Digestive Disorders: IBS, leaky gut syndrome, food sensitivities, and more.

• Hormonal Imbalances: Issues such as thyroid imbalances, adrenal fatigue, and menopause symptoms.

• Mood Disorders: Anxiety, depression, and stress-related illnesses.

Many patients who are searching for a functional medicine doctor near me or integrative and functional medicine doctors near me have found great relief through this comprehensive approach to healthcare.

Patients Medical: Your Destination for Functional Medicine in New York City

For individuals searching for a functional medical doctor near me, functional medical dr near me, or functional medicine doctors near me, Patients Medical offers the expertise and personalized care needed to achieve better health outcomes. Conveniently located in the heart of Manhattan, the clinic is an ideal choice for those who want access to expert functional medicine doctors with a holistic approach.

Patients Medical has built a reputation as a leader in integrative medicine near me and functional medicine by consistently delivering personalized, high-quality care. By focusing on the root causes of diseases, this clinic empowers patients to achieve sustainable wellness through lifestyle changes, nutrition, and advanced therapies. In addition to Functinal Medicine the clinic offers a holistic approach to reproductive medicine through its afflated sites, www.IndianEggDonors.com , Surrogacy4All.com and EggDonors4All.com

Dr. Rashmi Gulati with over 20 years of experience leads the functional medical practuice. Her approach involves a passionate blend of intensive listening with extensive observation and testing, enabling her to paint as clear a patient profile as possible before making her assessment and initiating a treatment plan. Her in-depth methods encourage the body’s innate ability to heal itself, to regain balance and achieve lifelong well-being.

For Dr. Rashmi Gulati, integrative medicine is warm, inclusive, compassionate, patient care. She puts people at ease by taking the time to learn who they really are, while striving for an intelligent balance between cutting-edge methodology and time-honored, traditional medical practices. Dr. Gulati sees mainstream medicine as a highly evolved matrix for acute crisis intervention, but preventive healthcare (in contrast to sick care) as the true avenue to wellness, reached by creating health daily throughout one’s lifetime. She believes the body’s default setting favors health, and takes pride in helping patients postpone or even prevent the onset of chronic degenerative, age-related illnesses, inspiring them to foster lifestyle habits that allow one to age with grace and dignity. For most of our lives, greater wellness in body, mind, and spirit lies within our reach, regardless of prior health history or genetic blueprint.

Under Dr. Rashmi Gulati’s new leadership, Patients Medical administers care across nearly a hundred different health specialties. While much of Dr. Gulati’s practice is dedicated to internal medicine for adults, she is also a certified DAN (Defeat Autism Now) physician with a focus on children ages 5 to 12 with autism spectrum disorders. She has developed additional special interests in endocrine disorders and hormonal imbalance including fertility; mood disorders and targeted neurotransmitter support; anti-aging and longevity medicine; immune, autoimmune, and inflammatory disorders; circulatory and cardiovascular diseases and conditions; pathology and infectious disease; and toxic metal exposures and detoxification.

Success Stories from Patients Medical

Many patients who have sought help from functional medicine doctors in Manhattan at Patients Medical have experienced life-changing results. One such patient, John Davidson, came to the clinic with chronic digestive issues and fatigue that had plagued him for years. After working with a functional medical doctor at Patients Medical, he underwent advanced testing that revealed a severe food sensitivity and gut imbalance.

Following a customized diet plan, stress management techniques, and a carefully designed supplement regimen, John’s symptoms significantly improved, and he regained his energy levels. “It was truly a game changer for me,” John said. “I had tried everything, and nothing worked until I came to Patients Medical. They treated me as a whole person, not just a patient with symptoms.”

Dr. Susan Abelson, a leading expert in functional medicine, explains the impact of this personalized approach to healthcare:

"Functional medicine is truly a transformative way to approach health and wellness. Unlike traditional medicine, which often focuses on treating individual symptoms, functional medicine seeks to address the root causes of disease by looking at the body as a complex, interconnected system. Every patient is unique, and so are their health challenges. This approach allows us to tailor treatments that are specific to the individual, taking into account factors like genetics, lifestyle, and environmental exposures."

"As a practitioner, one of the most fulfilling aspects of working in functional medicine is seeing patients find long-term relief from chronic conditions that conventional medicine has struggled to address. Whether it’s autoimmune diseases, digestive disorders, hormonal imbalances, or even unexplained fatigue, functional medicine allows us to dig deeper, identifying the underlying imbalances that contribute to these issues. Once we understand the full picture, we can create a comprehensive, personalized treatment plan that not only manages symptoms but also restores the body’s natural ability to heal."

"Functional medicine also emphasizes the importance of preventive care. By optimizing nutrition, managing stress, and correcting lifestyle factors, we can prevent many chronic conditions before they even develop. This is particularly important in today’s world, where the prevalence of chronic diseases continues to rise. We now know that many of these conditions are largely preventable, and functional medicine gives us the tools to intervene early."

"At the heart of functional medicine is a deep commitment to patient-centered care. It’s about building a partnership between the patient and the practitioner, where we work together to create a sustainable path to better health. This approach empowers patients to take control of their health and make informed decisions about their well-being, which is incredibly empowering."

Why Choose Patients Medical for Functional Medicine?

Patients Medical is not just another clinic; it is a trusted healthcare provider offering comprehensive, personalized care through functional and integrative medicine doctors near me. By combining the best of traditional medicine with innovative, natural approaches, Patients Medical provides treatments that are tailored to each patient’s specific needs, ensuring optimal results.

If you are searching for a functional medicine doctor in Manhattan or nearby areas, Patients Medical offers a comprehensive approach that combines advanced medical technologies with holistic treatments. Whether you are dealing with chronic health conditions, seeking preventative care, or simply wanting to achieve better health, the team at Patients Medical is here to help.

