PlayPH Fun Zone Introduces Innovative Family Entertainment Complex in Iloilo

PHILIPPINES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlayPH Fun Zone officially opened its doors today in Iloilo Business Park, introducing a new concept in family entertainment that promises to transform leisure time for local residents. The facility represents a significant milestone in the city's growing entertainment sector."We're proud to bring this Philippine Games innovative entertainment concept to Iloilo," said Mike Tan, Operations Director of PlayPH Fun Zone. "Our facility is designed to create an environment where families can strengthen their bonds through shared experiences and interactive entertainment."The 3,800-square-meter complex features multiple specialized areas, including the Family Adventure Zone, Interactive Play Area, and Creative Expression Studio. The facility's highlight is the "Family Challenge Arena," where families can participate in friendly competitions and team-building activities.Educational consultant Maria Garcia emphasizes the developmental benefits of the facility's programs: "Each activity is carefully designed to promote social skills, problem-solving abilities, and family cooperation while maintaining a fun, engaging atmosphere."The complex also introduces the innovative "Family Stars Program," a rewards system that encourages regular family visits and participation in various activities. Special events and seasonal celebrations are planned throughout the year.Contact Information:Phone: +63 33 6666-7890Email: fun@playphgamess.proWebsite: playphgamess.proAddress: 456 Festive Road, Iloilo Business Park, Iloilo CityOperating Hours: 11:00 AM - 11:00 PMBookings: +63 947 234 5678The facility offers various membership options and special packages for birthday celebrations and family events. Opening month promotions include discounted family passes and complimentary activity sessions.Media Contact:Robert SantosMarketing ManagerPhone: +63 947 222 3333Email: media@playphgamess.pro

