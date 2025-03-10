Skin Longevity Clinic Celebrates Women’s History Month with Free Facial Skin & Body Analysis for First 50 Women

Logo of Skin Longevity Clinic/ Skin30.co Skin Analysis Skin package

Celebrates Women’s History Month with Free Skin and Body Analysis

At Skin Longevity Clinic/ Skin30.co, We believe that healthy skin is an essential component for a vibrant life, and we are excited to offer skin health gift to celebrate women throughout March.” — Dr. Marie-Ange D. Tardieu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Women’s History Month, Skin Longevity Clinic/ Skin30.co is proud to offer complimentary facial skin and body analysis to the first 50 women who schedule an appointment at the Skin Longevity Clinic office, located at 30 East 40th Street, between Madison and Park Avenue, New York City. This exclusive offer is available on a first-call, first-served basis throughout the month of March.As a leader in longevity and aesthetic medicine, Skin Longevity Clinic/ Skin30.co is committed to helping women achieve healthy, radiant skin and optimal well-being. This special initiative aims to empower women with knowledge about their skin health and body composition, providing them with expert guidance and personalized recommendations to enhance their natural beauty and longevity.“Women’s History Month is a time to honor the contributions of women past and present, and what better way to celebrate than by investing in self-care and longevity,” said Dr. Marie-Ange D. Tardieu, Founder and medical director of Skin Longevity Clinic. “We believe that healthy skin and body wellness are essential components of a long, vibrant life, and we are excited to offer this free service to support women in their journey to optimal health.”The complimentary analysis includes:• Advanced Facial Skin Assessment – A detailed evaluation of skin tone, texture, hydration, and signs of aging to create a customized skin care plan.• Comprehensive Body Composition Analysis – An in-depth review of muscle mass, fat percentage, and bioimpedance to provide insights into overall body health and longevity.• Personalized Recommendations – Expert advice on skincare treatments, nutrition, lifestyle habits, and longevity strategies tailored to each individual’s needs.How to Claim This OfferWomen interested in this exclusive, first-come, first-served opportunity can schedule their free facial skin and body analysis by calling 1-347-369-4530 or emailing info@drTardieu.com Appointments will be booked in the order they are received.Join Skin Longevity Clinic in celebrating Women’s History Month by prioritizing self-care and long-term wellness. Unlock the secrets to youthful skin and a healthier body today!For more information about Skin Longevity Clinic and its services, visit w www.skinlongevityclinic.com ### About Skin Longevity Clinic/ Skin30.coSkin Longevity Clinic is a premier longevity and aesthetic medicine center dedicated to helping individuals achieve optimal health and youthful vitality through advanced skin treatments , body sculpting, anti-aging therapies , and holistic longevity programs. With a commitment to science-backed solutions and personalized care, the clinic empowers clients to live healthier, longer, and more confident lives.### MEDIA INQUIRIES:For press interviews, additional information, or to schedule a visit, please contact:Skin Longevity Clinic / Skin30.coinfo@skinlongevityclinic.cominfo#Skin30.co1-347-369-4530

