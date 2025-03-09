Update on State’s Response

Governor Kathy Hochul today declared a State of Emergency in Suffolk County as multiple brush fires began Saturday afternoon. Currently, more than 30 fire companies are engaged in battling the blaze. At the Governor’s direction, the New York National Guard has four helicopters performing water drops, and a C-130 is supporting aerial monitoring. Additionally, the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control has opened the State Fire Operations Center and activated the state’s Fire Mobilization and Mutual Aid Plan to support any resource requests from local fire departments. Numerous other state agencies are providing support via drones, traffic management and personnel as well.

Forecasts indicate isolated wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour (mph) are expected to persist through tomorrow evening. Gusts will decrease slightly overnight to approximately 25 mph before picking up again on Sunday morning up to 40 mph.

“We are deploying resources as quickly as possible, and I have mobilized our agencies, the National Guard and the State Police to provide air and ground support to ensure we keep our Long Islanders safe,” Governor Hochul said. “I’ve declared a state of emergency to secure resources immediately. This is an evolving situation, and air quality is a concern — New Yorkers need to monitor the latest emergency alerts and prepare to evacuate if necessary.”

New York State Agencies’ Response

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has activated the Emergency Operation Center. The Office of Fire Prevention and Control has opened their Fire Operation Center, and the New York Fire Mobilization and Mutual Aid Plan has been activated for any potential requests from Suffolk County.

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed.

The Office of Interoperable and Emergency Communications also remains on alert and is prepared to support requests for emergency communications support.

Division of Military and Naval Affairs

Three UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters have been deployed by the New York Army National Guard’s — a Company of the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation based in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. The aircrafts are deploying firefighting buckets carrying 660 gallons of water.

An HH-60 W Jolly Green II search and rescue helicopter from the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing — based at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base — is also flying water bucket missions. The 106th Rescue Wing’s base fire department has deployed two fire trucks and personnel. Since the fire is near the base Airmen and civilians have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. The 106th fire department first responded to the fire at 1:30 p.m.

New York State Police

New York State Police Unmanned Aerial System “drone” teams will be providing support to fire crews by monitoring the spread of the fires and any structures that may be impacted. Troopers are also providing assistance with road closures and traffic control.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Forest Rangers are on scene to assist with fire response and coordination with West Hampton Incident Command. Additional Rangers are en route to provide assistance with firefighting efforts and coordination with aviation bucket drops, and additional resources are being staged for deployment as needed. DEC is also encouraging all New Yorkers to remain vigilant during the current windy weather — before the annual ban on residential brush burning takes effect March 16 — to help prevent wildfires. For more information about fire safety and prevention, visit DEC's FIREWISE New York webpage.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring conditions. Staff are on fire watch at Wildwood, Brookhaven, Hither Hills and Napeague State Parks. Park Police are assisting with traffic control along Sunrise Highway. Regional emergency management staff are assisting at the command post.

Safety Recommendations

Ways to reduce potential smoke exposure in the immediate area of the fires include: